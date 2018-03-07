milk life : Lo Que Nos Hace Fuertes Celebrates National Nutrition Month With World Renowned Chef Lorena Garcia

MIAMI, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- milk life Lo Que Nos Hace Fuertes campaign springs into March Nutrition Month with their latest milk advocate, chef, entrepreneur, cookbook author, media personality, cookware designer, restaurateur and mom, Chef Lorena Garcia. March Nutrition Month is the perfect time to re-focus not only on our health needs, but those of our children as well. milk life and Chef Lorena are educating families on milk's nutritional benefits and the importance of starting your day right with a nutritious breakfast that includes milk and its 9 essential nutrients!

As a mom she is concerned with these celebrity websites and diet books suggesting it's trendy to drop dairy. The nutrients in many non-dairy milk alternatives, like almond milk, soy milk and coconut milk, are not the same as cow's milk. In fact, few can match the full nutrient package found naturally in milk, that contains protein, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and B vitamins. Unfortunately, too many kids today are growing up without drinking enough milk, and experts are alarmed because 68 percent of boys and 84 percent of girls ages 9-13 do not meet the recommended intakes of milk and milk products during this critical time.i

As a chef, and a mom, Chef Lorena knows the benefits of serving her son a nutritious breakfast with milk. Milk is the top food source for calcium, potassium and vitamin D, three of the four "nutrients of public health concern" — nutrients that many Americans, including children, are most lacking in their diets. The best part is that kids already love milk and it's a naturally nutrient-rich, wholesome food that moms can feel good about pairing with breakfast. "Moms want what's best for their kids and breakfast is the perfect opportunity to set the tone for the rest of their day. A breakfast rich in protein is a great way to energize the morning, and adding it to your family's routine doesn't have to be complicated," said Chef Lorena. "Simply add an 8-ounce glass of milk with 8 grams of natural protein plus other essential nutrients to your favorite breakfast foods for an easy, delicious start to the morning."

As part of the campaign, Chef Lorena has shared some of her and her family's favorite milk recipes including Arepas de Leche y Queso. milk life Lo Que Nos Hace Fuertes will roll out the recipe videos throughout the year with step-by-step instructions on how to make them on www.FuertesconLeche.com. Each recipe prepared by the Chef herself is both, delicious and nutritious and easy to make at home. All the recipes include Lorena's personal specialty, mixing her Venezuelan roots with international flavors and techniques she's picked up while working in some of the world's finest restaurants, all with her biggest critique in mind, her son, Leo .

Chef Lorena Garcia celebrates her passion for food and milk by sharing her take on Latin Cuisine whether on television or at her world-famous restaurants. And as if cooking wasn't enough, she always finds time to give back with her "Big Chef, Little Chef" non-profit program which helps children and their families take control of their eating habits and ultimately, their lives.

For more information, please visit www.FuertesconLeche.com. There, you'll also find more videos from all of our milk advocates, recipes, nutritional tips, and much more on the importance of starting each and every day with a breakfast that includes milk for a good source of natural high-quality protein with no added sugar.

About the milk life campaign

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, who are committed to increasing fluid milk consumption. The MilkPEP Board runs the milk life campaign, a multi-faceted campaign designed to educate consumers about the powerful nutritional benefits of milk – with 9 essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, in each 8-ounce glass. For more information, go to www.MilkLife.com. Lowe Campbell Ewald is creative agency for the milk life campaign – from America's milk companies. sociedAD is the agency for the milk life Lo Que Nos Hace Fuertes campaign.

i Krebs-Smith SM, Guenther PM, Subar AF, Kirkpatrick SI, Dodd KW. Americans do not meet federal dietary recommendations. Journal of Nutrition. 2010;140:1832-1838.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milk-life-lo-que-nos-hace-fuertes-celebrates-national-nutrition-month-with-world-renowned-chef-lorena-garcia-300609392.html

SOURCE milk life