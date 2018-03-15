noHold’s Artificial Intelligence Improves the Way the Appliances Industry Engages With Customers

noHold is revolutionizing the customer experience for the Home Appliance
industry through Artificial Intelligence. Home appliances are an
essential part of consumers’ everyday life, and noHold thinks companies
in this space need more than just a great product to be successful, they
need to create a great customer journey as well.
noHold has developed a strategy to be able to invoke a Virtual Assistant
through a QR code that is positioned directly on the product. Using this
strategy, customers’ would have to put little effort into searching for
answers/ information. Here is an example of how a company can use
noHold’s technology to reduce the Customer Effort Score (CES) for both
potential buyers and current customers.
A woman comes into a store looking for a new refrigerator. She finds
one, but has a couple of questions about it. Instead of trying to find
the right salesperson that knows about that specific refrigerator, she
uses her smart phone to scan the QR code on the product. Instantly, a
Virtual Assistant appears and answers her questions. She ends up buying
the refrigerator. A couple years later, she is having a problem with her
ice maker. Using the same process of scanning a QR code, she is able to
quickly find the exact part she needs to buy to fix her ice maker.
Using the QR codes to leverage a Virtual Assistant was beneficial for a
few reasons.
1. She did not need to look and wait for a sales personal that knew
about a product.
2. Even after several years of owning the fridge, she did not need to
scavenge up the manual she probably threw away.
3. The Virtual Assistant was able to upsell.
4. Metrics were captured to learn about her experience, and used to
improve the product or support for the product.
QR codes are not the only unique way people can pull up a Virtual
Assistant. noHold has created connectors to Google Home, Amazon’s Alexa,
Facebook Messenger, and more, so people can reach the Virtual Assistant
through their preferred channel, whenever they want.
Diego Ventura, Founder and CEO of noHold, adds, "I believe we are in a
unique position to help companies accomplish this paradigm, because we
have built a platform that empowers companies to create Virtual
Assistants automatically out of existing documents such as manuals."
About noHold, Inc.
noHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is
headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA (Silicon Valley). noHold is the
acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission
to deliver real answers to real questions – real fast. Simple to use,
easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns
automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold
customers include Cisco, Dell, Intel and a host of industry leaders.
More information can be found at http://www.nohold.com
