oOh media : FURTHERS EXCLUSIVE AIRPORT COVERAGE WITH NEWCASTLE WIN

oOh!media has secured the exclusive rights to internal and external advertising assets at Newcastle Airport, a key addition to the national oOh! Fly portfolio.

Newcastle Airport is New South Wales' second busiest airport and the gateway to Australia's largest regional economy.

The new addition to oOh!'s Fly portfolio will enable oOh! to reach the 1.28 million passengers that pass through the airport annually with dynamic and world-class media solutions.

Newcastle Airport Executive Manager Corporate Affairs, Hannah Jamieson, said oOh!'s appointment was based on the oOh!'s continued innovation and alignment with the Airports' commitment to providing quality customer experiences.

'Our partnership with oOh! will enhance the terminal experience and ambience, while also providing support to the strong local, national and global economic activity in our region.'

oOh! Group Director of Fly, Robbie Dery said Newcastle Airport is a key player in both its regional and national airport media offering.

'We are thrilled to partner with Newcastle Airport and look forward to working closely with them as they continue to expand.

'This is an important win for oOh! as it provides another way for us to help advertisers effectively reach and engage with customers in regional areas; an audience which is 30 per cent of Australia's consumer audience,' Mr Dery said.

oOh! is Australia's leading Airport media company now representing 11 Airports, 15 Terminals and 18 Lounges. oOh! will deliver a range of dynamic and classic assets across both internal and external precincts.

