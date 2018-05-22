Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

oOh media : FURTHERS EXCLUSIVE AIRPORT COVERAGE WITH NEWCASTLE WIN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:25am CEST

oOh!media has secured the exclusive rights to internal and external advertising assets at Newcastle Airport, a key addition to the national oOh! Fly portfolio.

Newcastle Airport is New South Wales' second busiest airport and the gateway to Australia's largest regional economy.

The new addition to oOh!'s Fly portfolio will enable oOh! to reach the 1.28 million passengers that pass through the airport annually with dynamic and world-class media solutions.

Newcastle Airport Executive Manager Corporate Affairs, Hannah Jamieson, said oOh!'s appointment was based on the oOh!'s continued innovation and alignment with the Airports' commitment to providing quality customer experiences.

'Our partnership with oOh! will enhance the terminal experience and ambience, while also providing support to the strong local, national and global economic activity in our region.'

oOh! Group Director of Fly, Robbie Dery said Newcastle Airport is a key player in both its regional and national airport media offering.

'We are thrilled to partner with Newcastle Airport and look forward to working closely with them as they continue to expand.

'This is an important win for oOh! as it provides another way for us to help advertisers effectively reach and engage with customers in regional areas; an audience which is 30 per cent of Australia's consumer audience,' Mr Dery said.

oOh! is Australia's leading Airport media company now representing 11 Airports, 15 Terminals and 18 Lounges. oOh! will deliver a range of dynamic and classic assets across both internal and external precincts.

Download the press release here.

Disclaimer

oOh!media Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 00:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05/21DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG)
BU
05/21GOODMAN : Damco leases Goodman’s one million s.f. logistics center in LA to boost its customer service and growth strategy
PU
05/21PLURALSIGHT : Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
05/21Dollar holds near four-month highs, oil near multi-year top
RE
05/21DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)
BU
05/21GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Reports 1Q18 Consolidated Results
BU
05/21Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 23
AQ
05/21WAL MART STORES : Witnesses contradict what Crispin Harmel told police in 2009 slaying
AQ
05/21BANK OF JAPAN : Statement by Governor Kuroda concerning the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Councillors)
PU
05/21MAINFREIGHT : Freight Basics - Glossary - Abbreviations
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.