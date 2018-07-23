oOh media : ! UNMISSABLE AWARDS OPEN WITH $2M OUT OF HOME PRIZE PACKAGE

Tourism Tasmania's Feed your curiouscampaign which featured across oOh!media's Fly, Retail and Office environments, is the first entry in the running for a share of the $2 million worth of Out Of Home media in the 2018 National oOh! Unmissable Awards.

The Awards have been launched this week and will recognise the best integrated campaigns across the oOh! Network of Out Of Home assets.

All multi-environment campaigns that include native content, data and run on two or more oOh! assets between June and December will automatically be entered into the Awards, with the winner being announced in March 2019.

oOh!'s Group Revenue Director, Phil Eastwood, said the Awards followed on from oOh!'s A World of Unmissable series of events where the industry heard from high profile marketers from some of Australia's leading brands on how oOh! helped them solve their business challenges and successfully tell their brand stories.

'It's about getting the right creative in front of the right audiences in the most appropriate environments,' Mr Eastwood said.

'Out Of Home campaigns are no longer just about creative on a digital or classic billboard. Today there's powerful data available to plan the most effective campaigns, as well as native content and experiential used to engage in locations that are contextually relevant.

'Add to that, advertisers online and social strategies can be amplified with ease across all of oOh!'s digital formats to extend the campaigns reach even further.

Mr Eastwood cited a number of examples that illustrated the effectiveness of integrated campaigns.

'We helped brands tell their story effectively by expanding the way they planned Out Of Home. Lion Diary and Drinks, utilised Quantium buyer graphic data for campaigns for Yoplait and Tasmanian Heritage brands to reach more of the right customers and reduce wastage,' he said.

'For Tasmanian Heritage, we did this by targeting the Entertainer Q-segment, as opposed to the traditional approach of targeting Main Grocery Buyers, which we found had a high wastage as they were not Entertainers. The result, an extra 24 percent of customers reached for the same budget they traditionally targeted to the Main Grocery Buyer.

Contiki's 2018 European packages campaign is another successful integrated campaign proof point.

'The team at Contiki utilised a combination of time of day creative on screens in environments where students congregate for a significant amount of time and engaging content on Uni.Junkee.com.

'The result from this approach saw Contiki generate a 300 per cent uplift in student bookings compared to the previous month along with a sales halo affect post the campaign dropping off by only 36%.' Mr Eastwood said.

Multiple campaigns can win the share of over $2 million worth of true media value across a variety of prizes to suit.

Three $500,000 media packages are up for grabs to national campaigns that use two or more oOh! environments with native content. There are also three $175,000 single market campaigns to be awarded which combine an oOh! environment with native content.

Mr Eastwood said in addition to the $2 million worth of media, the judging panel, which will be chaired by the former chairman of Publicis Communications ANZ Andrew Baxter, will award the creative lead of the best campaign of all the winners with an all-expenses paid educational trip for two to the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas.

Mr Baxter, who with oOh! is in the process of finalising a high caliber judging panel, said the judging would consider the key elements of Unmissable campaigns.

'What we are wanting to see are Out Of Home campaigns that use an effective mix of environments in an integrated way. That coupled with the best use of contextually relevant creative and a strong use of data to inform all elements from the creative execution, messaging and the media plan,' Mr Baxter said.

