Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

oOh media : ! UNMISSABLE AWARDS OPEN WITH $2M OUT OF HOME PRIZE PACKAGE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 03:38am CEST

Tourism Tasmania's Feed your curiouscampaign which featured across oOh!media's Fly, Retail and Office environments, is the first entry in the running for a share of the $2 million worth of Out Of Home media in the 2018 National oOh! Unmissable Awards.

The Awards have been launched this week and will recognise the best integrated campaigns across the oOh! Network of Out Of Home assets.

All multi-environment campaigns that include native content, data and run on two or more oOh! assets between June and December will automatically be entered into the Awards, with the winner being announced in March 2019.

oOh!'s Group Revenue Director, Phil Eastwood, said the Awards followed on from oOh!'s A World of Unmissable series of events where the industry heard from high profile marketers from some of Australia's leading brands on how oOh! helped them solve their business challenges and successfully tell their brand stories.

'It's about getting the right creative in front of the right audiences in the most appropriate environments,' Mr Eastwood said.

'Out Of Home campaigns are no longer just about creative on a digital or classic billboard. Today there's powerful data available to plan the most effective campaigns, as well as native content and experiential used to engage in locations that are contextually relevant.

'Add to that, advertisers online and social strategies can be amplified with ease across all of oOh!'s digital formats to extend the campaigns reach even further.

Mr Eastwood cited a number of examples that illustrated the effectiveness of integrated campaigns.

'We helped brands tell their story effectively by expanding the way they planned Out Of Home. Lion Diary and Drinks, utilised Quantium buyer graphic data for campaigns for Yoplait and Tasmanian Heritage brands to reach more of the right customers and reduce wastage,' he said.

'For Tasmanian Heritage, we did this by targeting the Entertainer Q-segment, as opposed to the traditional approach of targeting Main Grocery Buyers, which we found had a high wastage as they were not Entertainers. The result, an extra 24 percent of customers reached for the same budget they traditionally targeted to the Main Grocery Buyer.

Contiki's 2018 European packages campaign is another successful integrated campaign proof point.

'The team at Contiki utilised a combination of time of day creative on screens in environments where students congregate for a significant amount of time and engaging content on Uni.Junkee.com.

'The result from this approach saw Contiki generate a 300 per cent uplift in student bookings compared to the previous month along with a sales halo affect post the campaign dropping off by only 36%.' Mr Eastwood said.

Multiple campaigns can win the share of over $2 million worth of true media value across a variety of prizes to suit.

Three $500,000 media packages are up for grabs to national campaigns that use two or more oOh! environments with native content. There are also three $175,000 single market campaigns to be awarded which combine an oOh! environment with native content.

Mr Eastwood said in addition to the $2 million worth of media, the judging panel, which will be chaired by the former chairman of Publicis Communications ANZ Andrew Baxter, will award the creative lead of the best campaign of all the winners with an all-expenses paid educational trip for two to the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas.

Mr Baxter, who with oOh! is in the process of finalising a high caliber judging panel, said the judging would consider the key elements of Unmissable campaigns.

'What we are wanting to see are Out Of Home campaigns that use an effective mix of environments in an integrated way. That coupled with the best use of contextually relevant creative and a strong use of data to inform all elements from the creative execution, messaging and the media plan,' Mr Baxter said.

All multi-environment campaigns that include native content run on two or more oOh! assets between June and December will automatically be entered into the Awards, with the winner being announced in March 2019.

Download the press release here.

Disclaimer

oOh!media Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 01:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44aChina Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
05:43aDEXUS PROPERTY : Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q3 2018
PU
05:38aAVATION : 23/07/18 Airbus A220-300 delivery to airBaltic
PU
05:38aCATALYST METALS : Earn-in agreement for Golden Camel Gold Project (1.32 Mb)
PU
05:36aALAA POWE5P22 : Strong East Alabama storms include a confirmed tornado
AQ
05:33aOMNI MARKET TIDE : 23.07.18 - Company Prospectus
PU
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:23aESR REIT : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
05:23aVIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
2HANG SENG : China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : White House to showcase U.S. products as trade battles loom
5G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.