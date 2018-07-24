Log in
pdvWireless : Supports Use of 4.9 GHz Band for Critical Infrastructure Entities

07/24/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, pdvWireless, Inc. ('PDV') submitted comments in support of amending the Part 90 rules to authorize primary use of mid-band 4.9 GHz spectrum by Critical Infrastructure Industry ('CII') entities, one approach for promoting greater use of this band on which the Federal Communications Commission ('FCC') has requested comment.

PDV's comments highlight the importance of broadband in supporting the advanced applications needed to enable CII entities to meet their 21st century demands, ensuring reliability and security in their service to consumers. 'This band [4.9 GHz] represents one allocation in which the FCC can begin to address this spectrum deficit that threatens to undermine the electric grid on which every citizen, business and governmental entity in this nation relies every day,' the comments say. PDV's proposed realignment of low-band 900 MHz spectrum seeks to create a complementary broadband opportunity for CII and private enterprise users by reconfiguring spectrum already allocated for their use in a band with superior propagation and penetration characteristics.

'We are pleased to see such a strong coalition, including industry leaders such as the Utilities Technology Council ('UTC'), the American Petroleum Institute ('API') and the Edison Electric Institute ('EEI'), in support of the expansion of eligibility in the 4.9 GHz band,' said Morgan O'Brien, CEO of pdvWireless. 'Our nation's utilities require immediate access to spectrum, such as the 4.9 GHz and 900 MHz bands, to address reliability and security concerns that threaten to undermine America's power grid.'

The full text of the comments, as released today, can be accessed through the FCC's Electronic Comment Filing System website at:

https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/10723091738374/PDV%20Reply%20Comments%20%20WP%2007-100%20%20%207-23-18.pdf

About pdvWireless, Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) is focused on developing and offering solutions that leverage its spectrum assets for the deployment of next generation private networks designed to meet the needs of critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. We are the largest holder of licensed nationwide spectrum in the 900 MHz spectrum band throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. On average, we hold approximately 60% of the channels in the 900 MHz band in the top 20 metropolitan market areas in the United States. We are currently pursuing a regulatory proceeding at the Federal Communications Commission that seeks to modernize and realign a portion of the 900 MHz band to increase its usability and capacity, and accommodate the future deployment of broadband technologies and services. At the same time, we are expecting to enable private broadband network solutions, leveraging our spectrum, that address the growing and unmet needs of our targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. Our Chairman, Brian McAuley, and CEO, Morgan O'Brien, were the co-founders of Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and successfully developing regulatory driven spectrum initiatives to address the unmet wireless communications needs of businesses. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli
pdvWireless, Inc.
973-531-4397
[email protected]

Phil Sgro
Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications
202-585-0210
[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdvwireless-supports-use-of-4-9-ghz-band-for-critical-infrastructure-entities-300685757.html

SOURCE pdvWireless

Disclaimer

pdvWireless Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 17:22:05 UTC
