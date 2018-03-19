tökr: The Cannabis Health & Wellness App Disrupting the California Marketplace

tökr empowers consumers by allowing them to discover safe, quality, licensed products based on their lifestyle preferences and directing them to the nearest legal dispensaries

After recently launching in Los Angeles, the free cannabis health and wellness app tökr is now available to all legal dispensaries throughout California. tökr provides a user-friendly platform for consumers to find products that best fit their lifestyles – whether it’s for active, casual or social experiences – or for specific health needs such as anxiety, better sleep or pain relief. By learning about consumers’ preferences, tökr curates products tailored to each individual, educates them about healthy cannabis experiences and navigates them to safe, compliant nearby dispensaries for purchase. The app is free for both consumers and dispensaries.

All legal California dispensaries have access to claim their tökr profile to enhance their business, utilizing the app's ability to market and expand engagement with existing and future customers, resulting in increased traffic and sales. tökr is currently used by more than 80 percent of compliant dispensaries in Los Angeles. Top-tier, legal locations, such as MedMen, The Pottery, LAPCG and Green Goddess, are taking advantage of tökr's innovative, unparalleled software. Dispensaries are onboarding daily via www.trytokr.com/claim.

tökr works closely with the highest quality, consistent lab tested cannabis brands – such as Kiva, Dosist, Sprig, Défoncé, Canndescent and Flow Kana – introducing their products to targeted customers based on lifestyle and consumption preferences from collected data. tökr’s consumer-tailored model is similar to apps like Spotify and Netflix, modernizing the industry with their dedication to put customers’ preferences first and providing highly personalized, trusted products for the ultimate user experience.

tökr is the first app of its kind - disrupting the “pay-for-play” model that currently exists in the industry’s apps, where only the highest bidding dispensaries and brands are featured.

“As cannabis in California transitions to adult-use this year, our focus is to build trust, brand loyalty and awareness, educating new and experienced consumers on effects for safe consumption and navigating them to legal dispensaries in full compliance with state regulation,” said tökr co-founder and CEO Matt Singer.

In 2018, tökr plans to expand to Colorado, Nevada, Washington and Oregon. tökr is currently available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.TryTokr.com.

About tökr:

tökr is a free health and wellness app for cannabis consumers, products and dispensaries. tökr disrupts the world of cannabis and raises the industry standards providing solutions to the present consumer/business demands by introducing analytics, education and customization on a free, user-friendly platform. tökr’s interface helps navigate new and well-versed cannabis consumers through an extremely personalized search experience based on their medical and social preferences, with the highest quality products. From a business standpoint, tökr drives traffic and increases sales, helping licensed businesses utilize the data to better understand and market to their consumers. tökr is available on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit:

www.trytokr.com

www.instagram.com/tokr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005483/en/