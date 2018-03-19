tökr: The Cannabis Health & Wellness App Disrupting the California Marketplace

After recently launching in Los Angeles, the free cannabis health and
wellness app tökr
is now available to all legal dispensaries throughout California. tökr
provides a user-friendly platform for consumers to find products that
best fit their lifestyles – whether it’s for active, casual or social
experiences – or for specific health needs such as anxiety, better sleep
or pain relief. By learning about consumers’ preferences, tökr curates
products tailored to each individual, educates them about healthy
cannabis experiences and navigates them to safe, compliant nearby
dispensaries for purchase. The app is free for both consumers and
dispensaries.
All legal California dispensaries have access to claim their tökr
profile to enhance their business, utilizing the app's ability to market
and expand engagement with existing and future customers, resulting in
increased traffic and sales. tökr is currently used by more than 80
percent of compliant dispensaries in Los Angeles. Top-tier, legal
locations, such as MedMen, The Pottery, LAPCG and Green Goddess, are
taking advantage of tökr's innovative, unparalleled software.
Dispensaries are onboarding daily via www.trytokr.com/claim.
tökr works closely with the highest quality, consistent lab tested
cannabis brands – such as Kiva, Dosist, Sprig, Défoncé, Canndescent and
Flow Kana – introducing their products to targeted customers based on
lifestyle and consumption preferences from collected data. tökr’s
consumer-tailored model is similar to apps like Spotify and Netflix,
modernizing the industry with their dedication to put customers’
preferences first and providing highly personalized, trusted products
for the ultimate user experience.
tökr is the first app of its kind - disrupting the “pay-for-play” model
that currently exists in the industry’s apps, where only the highest
bidding dispensaries and brands are featured.
“As cannabis in California transitions to adult-use this year, our focus
is to build trust, brand loyalty and awareness, educating new and
experienced consumers on effects for safe consumption and navigating
them to legal dispensaries in full compliance with state regulation,”
said tökr co-founder and CEO Matt Singer.
In 2018, tökr plans to expand to Colorado, Nevada, Washington and
Oregon. tökr is currently available on the App Store and Google Play.
For more information, visit www.TryTokr.com.
About tökr:
tökr
is a free health and wellness app for cannabis consumers, products and
dispensaries. tökr disrupts the world of cannabis and raises the
industry standards providing solutions to the present consumer/business
demands by introducing analytics, education and customization on a free,
user-friendly platform. tökr’s interface helps navigate new and
well-versed cannabis consumers through an extremely personalized search
experience based on their medical and social preferences, with the
highest quality products. From a business standpoint, tökr drives
traffic and increases sales, helping licensed businesses utilize the
data to better understand and market to their consumers. tökr is
available on the App Store and Google Play.
For more information, visit:
www.trytokr.com
www.instagram.com/tokr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005483/en/