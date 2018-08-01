trivago : To further personalize hotel search; trivago acquires travel AI startup TripHappy

trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG), trivago announces the acquisition of TripHappy, a US travel startup that leverages artificial intelligence to highlight relevant location and neighborhood information during the hotel search and discovery process. This latest acquisition follows trivago's continued efforts to improve the traveler search experience by delivering personalized results through technology and product innovation. trivago acquired AI start-up tripl in September 2017 and partnered with Silicon Valley incubator Plug and Play this past April.

'We are always looking for innovative ways to solve the hotel search problem, making it easier for travelers to find their ideal accommodation,' said Elie Matta, Head of Corporate Development at trivago. 'The TripHappy team's long-term vision aligns with our own, and we believe the team's approach to product innovation will be a great fit.'

Founded in 2015 by Calvin Hawkes, Carl Grafmuller and Ben Granas, TripHappy provides recommendations based on personal preference by analyzing location data on more than 25,000 neighborhoods across 10,000 cities to help travelers identify the best neighborhood to stay in.

The acquisition will result in TripHappy's founding team members Calvin Hawkes and Carl Grafmuller joining trivago's Hotel Search team.

