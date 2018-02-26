Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Papua New Guinea LNG Facility Shutting Down After Earthquake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 12:12am CET

By Robb M. Stewart

Papua New Guinea's big gas-export facilities are being shut down so that Exxon Mobil Corp. (>> company sheet) and partner Oil Search Ltd. can assess any damage following an earthquake early Monday.

Oil Search in a statement said all personnel had been accounted for and there had been no reports of injuries.

As a precautionary measure, the oil-and-gas producer said its operations in the Papua New Guinea Highlands region were in the process of being shut down. Exxon had already shut down the PNG LNG facility at Hides.

At 03:44 local time, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the Highlands, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, Oil Search said.

Oil Search, based in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby and listed in Australia, has a 29% stake in the Exxon-led PNG LNG liquefied natural gas project. It also operates each of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Exxon Mobil Corporation, Oil Search Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.20% 77.53 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 0.67% 7.56 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:12aPapua New Guinea LNG Facility Shutting Down After Earthquake
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/23Oil Prices Rise, Building on Gains After Drop in Crude Stockpiles
DJ
02/23Oil Prices Rise, Building on Gains After Drop in Crude Stockpiles
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/23Turkish Warships 'Threaten' Eni Drillship off Cyprus Coast -AFP
DJ
02/23Oil Prices Slip as Dollar Strengthens
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.