Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bill Gates

Birthday : 10/28/1955
Place of birth : Seattle (Etat de Washington) - USA
Biography : Mr. William H. Gates, III, is an Independent Director at Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., a Co-Chair & Trus

Nigeria needs to boost social spending to sustain growth - Gates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2018 | 08:59pm CET
Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria needs to boost investment in social infrastructure to lift its population out of poverty and achieve a higher income status, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told Reuters on Thursday.

Gates said in an interview that his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $1.6 billion so far in Nigeria to fund pilot projects targeted at healthcare, agriculture and financial inclusion, its biggest investment in Africa.

But the government needs to boost spending. "That's what drives the country towards self-sufficiency," he said after addressing Nigeria's highest economic policy advisory body in Abuja.

Nigeria officially became Africa's largest economy in 2014 after changing the way it calculated the size of its output. As a result of the increase, it faces shrinking aid money, which means it has to mobilise its own revenues.

However, it remains a low-income country and investment in infrastructure has not kept pace with a rapidly rising population, let alone spending on health and education.

Gates told the Nigerian Economic Council that neglecting investment in human capital would limit how much Nigeria can grow.

Nigeria is set to become third most populous nation in the world by 2050 with around 400 million people. It emerged from its worst recession in a quarter century last year and launched a reform programme to rebuild its finances.

Some economists see the births of 11,000 Nigerians every day as new consumers feeding an engine of prosperity, but others fear they will create a crisis of poverty and unrest.

Gates said his foundation was pushing vaccination against polio in conflict-hit northeast Nigeria and Chad. Nigeria has had one case in the last two years.

"We want childhood death to go down, we want malnutrition to go down, we want malaria deaths to go down and we want agricultural productivity to go up," he said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Stamp)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Bill Gates
 
08:59pBILL GATES : Nigeria needs to boost social spending to sustain growth - Gates
RE
2017BILL GATES : Gates Foundation, Abu Dhabi Pair to Fight Forgotten Diseases
DJ
2017BILL GATES : Bill Gates Donates Billions in Stock to Foundation
DJ
2017BILL GATES : Pam Edstrom Burnished the Image of Bill Gates and Microsoft
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Gates Foundation to Invest Up to $140 Million in HIV-Prevention Device
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Bill Gates, investors launch $1 billion clean tech fund
RE
2016BILL GATES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Bill Gates, Others Launch Clean Energy Fund
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Buffett donates nearly $2.9 billion to Gates charity and four others
RE
2016BILL GATES : Gates says UK outside EU is 'significantly less attractive' for business
RE
2016BILL GATES : Sears Taps Bill Gates's Fortune in Latest Borrowing
DJ
2016BILL GATES : Bill Gates Calls for Discussions in Wake of Dispute Between Apple, Government
DJ
2015BILL GATES : Despite low oil prices, Gates looks to Gulf in anti-poverty campaign
RE
2015BILL GATES : Obama and Bill Gates to Launch Clean Energy Initiative
DJ
2015BILL GATES : Microsoft's Gates to start multi-billion-dollar clean tech initiative
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/16WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
02:42pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
03/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:01aELON MUSK : Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's $2.6 billion compensation plan
RE
02:43pRUPERT MURDOCH : Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal
RE
03/16HOCK TAN : Deal Maker Without a Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.