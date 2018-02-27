Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 69
Public asset : 2,020,352 USD
Biography : Mr. David B. Henry is an Independent Director at Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., a Chairman

JPMorgan boosts profit outlook as CFO talks 'digital everything'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 05:47pm CET
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co sign outside headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) offered a sunny business outlook on Tuesday, saying higher interest rates, increased automation and growth in all of its business units could boost pretax profit by 17.5 percent over the next few years.

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) offered a sunny business outlook on Tuesday, saying higher interest rates, increased automation and growth in all of its business units could boost pretax profit by 17.5 percent over the next few years.

Having used its size and stability to gain market share in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, JPMorgan is already the largest U.S. bank by assets and the most profitable among its top rivals.

It is trying to improve customers' interactions, largely through better technology, spending an additional $1.4 billion in the area this year. The efforts could help annual pretax net income rise to a range of $44 billion to $47 billion over the next three years, up from $24 billion last year, JPMorgan said.

Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake spoke at length about technology during the bank's annual investor day in New York detailing how JPMorgan on improve technology. Two bulky sections of her presentation were titled "Digital everything" and "Payments everywhere."

"We want to be relevant to our clients and we want to grow," Lake said. JPMorgan has a "complete strategy and a plan for every customer type," she added.

Lake said JPMorgan is trying to fill market share gaps in small business lending, corporate treasury services and mortgage lending. The bank is hiring more bankers and using technology to catch up.

JPMorgan shares added 0.1 percent at $118.91. The stock hit an all-time closing high of $118.77 on Monday and is up 11 percent year to date. By comparison, the KBW Bank index <.BKX> is up 8 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index <.SPX> has risen 4 percent.

In addition to JPMorgan's outlook for pretax profits, the bank projected that returns on tangible common equity (ROTCE), a widely watched measure of how well banks use shareholder money, could rise to 17 percent in the coming years.

The outlook was in line with analysts' expectations.

Last year, its ROTCE was 13 percent, excluding one-time items, compared with 11 percent at Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Co and Morgan Stanley, and 8 percent at Citigroup Inc.

"Management continues to play the long game and build even bigger competitive moats around each of its businesses by making smart growth and control-related investments that some smaller and/or less profitable peers can't fully do," Evercore ISI bank analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Marking a change from previous investor conferences, Lake, 48, was given a more prominent role, providing updates on each of the company's four major business segments as well as an overview of the company.

The chief executive officers of the four businesses, who have made presentations in the past, this year went to the podium to take questions.

The changes were designed to shorten the conference, a person familiar with the matter said. The shift raises Lake's profile as a leading contender to replace CEO Jamie Dimon, 61, who recently said he will step down in about five years. Lake was named CFO in 2012.

GRAPHIC - JPMorgan vs S&P 500: http://bit.ly/2EUdrPe

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabartyb and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By David Henry and Sweta Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.66% 32.68 Delayed Quote.7.35%
CITIGROUP -0.82% 77.075 Delayed Quote.2.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.42% 25623.53 Delayed Quote.0.98%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.10% 271.81 Delayed Quote.4.71%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.59% 57.41 Delayed Quote.4.56%
NASDAQ 100 -0.69% 6944.5638 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.64% 7377.9266 Delayed Quote.6.29%
S&P 500 1.17% 2779.6 Real-time Quote.1.13%
WELLS FARGO -0.42% 59.77 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Henry
 
05:47p DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan boosts profit outlook as CFO talks 'digital everything'
02/26 DAVID HENRY : BofA to open 500 new U.S. branches in four years
02/21 DAVID HENRY : Americans prefer bank branches over mobile apps for opening new accounts
01/23 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan rolls out $20 billion investment plan after tax gains
01/17 DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. lenders reap benefits of higher rates, but savers not so much
01/16 DAVID HENRY : Citigroup reports $18 billion loss on one-time tax items
01/12 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan says tax changes will spur more profits after quarterly beat
01/08 DAVID HENRY : U.S. bank gains from tax law start with red ink
2017 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan Chase powers up robo-adviser for fintech race
2017 DAVID HENRY : Citigroup expects 'high teens' percentage fall in fourth-quarter markets revenue
2017 DAVID HENRY : Citi shares low-tech cash machines to lure customers on the cheap
2017 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan reaches beyond its branches with new mobile account app
2017 DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers hold onto hopes that Trump will boost profits
2017 DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers hold onto hopes that Trump will boost profits
2017 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan's card gamble lures millennial travelers, squeezes competitors
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/21 PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
02/25 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe
08:08p RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
02/23 WARREN BUFFETT : Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills
02/22 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
02/23 GEORGE SOROS : 50, says leading campaigner
02/26 MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Claudio Descalzi Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Stefan Quandt Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Carlos Slim George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas David Thomson François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.