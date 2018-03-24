Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,537,938,348 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter

03/24/2018 | 12:04am CET
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder Musk speaks at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in Cape Canaveral

(Reuters) - Verified Facebook pages of Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla Inc (>> Tesla) disappeared on Friday, minutes after the Silicon Valley billionaire promised on Twitter to take down the pages when challenged by users.

(Reuters) - Verified Facebook pages of Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla Inc disappeared on Friday, minutes after the Silicon Valley billionaire promised on Twitter to take down the pages when challenged by users.

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a user tweeted to Tesla Chief Executive Musk. His response: "I didn't realize there was one. Will do." (http://bit.ly/2pDcu3l)

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton on the #deletefacebook tag.

The hashtag gained prominence after the world's largest social network upset users by mishandling data, which ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica - a political consultancy that worked on U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

"What's Facebook?" Musk tweeted.

Many users also urged the billionaire to delete the profiles of his companies on Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Instagram's probably ok ... so long as it stays fairly independent," Musk responded.

"I don't use FB & never have, so don't think I'm some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so ... don't care."

Musk has had run-ins with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg in the past.

Last year, a war of words broke out between Musk and Zuckerberg over whether robots will become smart enough to kill their human creators.

When Zuckerberg was asked about Musk's views on the dangers of robots, he chided "naysayers" whose "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible." (https://reut.rs/2HWadYQ)

In response, Musk tweeted: "His understanding of the subject is limited."

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks treated in this article : Tesla, Facebook, Twitter Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -3.34% 159.39 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
TWITTER INC -0.54% 31.03 Delayed Quote.29.95%
