George Soros

Birthday : 08/12/1930
Place of birth : Budapest - Hungary
Biography : George Soros lived the Hungarys Nazi occupation. With Jewish origin, he was forced to change his...

George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg

04/06/2018 | 06:33pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin token is seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - George Soros's $26 billion hedge fund is planning to trade cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported on Friday, months after the billionaire investor called the virtual currency a bubble.

Adam Fisher, who oversees macro investing at the New York-based Soros Fund Management, got internal approval to trade digital assets in the last few months, though was yet to make a wager, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-06/george-soros-prepares-to-trade-cryptocurrenceis said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Soros representative declined to comment.

The financial world has been divided about betting on bitcoin <BTC=BTSP>, a digital token.

Billionaire Warren Buffett and JPMorgan's (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) Jamie Dimon have said they will not invest in cryptocurrencies, while Wall Street banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have been open to clearing bitcoin futures.

Last year, Soros's hedge fund took an 8.99 percent stake in Overstock.com Inc to become the third-largest shareholder in the online retailer. The shares of the company surged when its unit held an initial coin offering.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -2.91% 248.22 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.26% 53.03 Delayed Quote.2.29%
OVERSTOCK.COM INC 1.34% 35.95 Delayed Quote.-49.22%
