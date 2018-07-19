Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Paulson

Birthday : 12/14/1955
Place of birth : New York (New York) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. J. M. Paulson is President & General Manager at Gold River Resort & Casino, Inc., President & Ge

Detour Gold and Paulson trade barbs over hedge fund's campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2018 | 01:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Hedge Fund manager Paulson attends the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Detour Gold and activist investor Paulson & Co entered into an increasingly heated public exchange on Wednesday over the hedge fund's campaign to seek change at the company and a possible merger approach.

Detour said it had asked the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to investigate Paulson, accusing it of "concerning and unlawful behavior." Paulson called the accusations "false and misleading."

The hedge fund, run by billionaire John Paulson, has threatened to replace the company's board if it does not successfully explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, and look for a new chief executive. It owns 5.4 percent of Detour Gold.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paulson & Co issued a statement saying Detour Gold had received a buyout offer from another gold miner, but had failed to disclose it publicly. That sparked a 13 percent rise in Detour's shares.

Paulson said it was informed of the offer in an unsolicited letter by the company's interim CEO last week.

In response, Detour Gold said it had not received any offer and did not have a sale process in place.

"Detour Gold Corporation notified the Ontario Securities Commission of concerning and unlawful behavior undertaken by Paulson & Co and has asked the OSC to investigate," the company said in a statement. It said it had filed the complaint before the hedge fund released Wednesday's statement.

Detour added that it believed Paulson & Co's actions constituted "serious misconduct" under securities laws and said Paulson's possession of non-public information was due to its own actions.

In a further statement issued later on Wednesday, Paulson & Co said that Detour Gold's statement was "false and misleading."

"We were in contact with the OSC prior to the issuance of our press release from earlier today and provided it with the unsolicited written communication", the hedge fund said, adding that it will support any probe by the regulator.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul, Nivedita Balu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Paulson
 
07/19JOHN PAULSON : Detour Gold and Paulson trade barbs over hedge fund's campaign
RE
07/10JOHN PAULSON : Activist Paulson reduces holding in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
04/11JOHN PAULSON : Worried About Your Tax Bill? Hedge-Fund Star John Paulson Owes $1 Billion
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co trims stake in Valeant
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Hedge fund Paulson & Co discloses 6.3 percent stake in Valeant
RE
2017JOHN PAULSON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JOHN PAULSON : Billionaire investor Paulson joins Valeant board, shares jump
RE
2016JOHN PAULSON : Goldman Sachs, Paulson settle fraud lawsuit over Abacus
RE
2016JOHN PAULSON : Icahn, Paulson add transparency, AIG president says
RE
2016JOHN PAULSON : Nike Founder Phil Knight Donates $400 Million to Stanford
DJ
2016JOHN PAULSON : Paulson slashed bullish gold bets before prices rocketed
RE
2016JOHN PAULSON : Investor Paulson's personal assets to back loan to hedge fund
RE
2015JOHN PAULSON : AIG Chief Rebuffs Icahn And Paulson
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/18JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley boss Gorman hits out at Fed stress tests
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/19JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
07/16ULRICH LEHNER : Thyssenkrupp in leadership turmoil as chairman quits
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.