Business Leaders
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg was previously employed as a Co-Founder by Startup:Education and a Co-Founder by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers

05/22/2018 | 01:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British lawmakers want their European counterparts to quiz Facebook FB.O CEO Mark Zuckerberg about a scandal over improper use of millions of Facebook users' data, as he will not give evidence in London himself.

Zuckerberg will be in Europe to defend the company after alleged misuse of its data by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy that worked on U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign.

But while he will answer questions from lawmakers in Brussels on Tuesday, and is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, he has so far declined to answer questions from British lawmakers, either in person or via video link.

Damian Collins, chair of the British parliament's media committee, said on Tuesday that he believed Zuckerberg should still appear before British lawmakers.

"But if Mark Zuckerberg chooses not to address our questions directly, we are asking colleagues at the European Parliament to help us get answers - particularly on who knew what at the company, and when, about the data breach and the non-transparent use of political adverts which continue to undermine our democracy," he said in a statement.

Last month, Facebook Chief Technical Officer Mike Schroepfer appeared before Collins's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, which is investigating fake news.

But the lawmakers have said his testimony and subsequent written answers from the firm to follow-up questions have been inadequate.

Collins outlined deficiencies in Facebook's answers so far in a letter to Rebecca Stimson, head of public policy at Facebook UK, which has been shared with the EU lawmakers who will quiz Zuckerberg. Collins requested a response from Facebook to his questions by June 4.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

01:21aMARK ZUCKERBERG : As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
05/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers
05/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : UK MPs prepared to summon Facebook boss Zuckerberg over data scandal
04/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal - CTO
04/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal
04/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook, Median Pay Tops $240,000
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises
04/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook Hearing, Senators Warn Mark Zuckerberg of New Tech Regulations -- Update
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
04/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
