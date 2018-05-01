Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg was previously employed as a Co-Founder by Startup:Education and a Co-Founder by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

UK MPs prepared to summon Facebook boss Zuckerberg over data scandal

05/01/2018 | 04:33pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington

LONDON (Reuters) - British parliamentarians said they were prepared to issue a formal summons for Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to appear before them and answer questions over a data scandal which has engulfed the technology giant.

The social network has faced questions on both sides of the Atlantic over how millions of users' details got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, and over its wider handling of personal data.

Zuckerberg previously declined to come in person to answer questions from British lawmakers, instead sending Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer to face a four-hour grilling last month. Schroepfer apologised for errors made by the firm and vowed to do more to improve transparency.

But the head of parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee Damian Collins said on Tuesday he still wanted Zuckerberg to appear before lawmakers, ideally by May 24, and listed 39 questions or points which remained unanswered.

"While Mr Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK parliament, he will do so the next time he enters the country," Collins wrote in a letter.

"We hope that he will respond positively to our request, but if not the Committee will resolve to issue a formal summons for him to appear when he is next in the UK."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

