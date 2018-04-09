Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Sorrell

Age : 74
Public asset : 339,404,216 USD
Linked companies : WPP PLC
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is Chief Executive Officer at WPP Group USA, Inc.

WPP CEO Sorrell could learn his fate next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2018 | 05:08pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell, Chairman and CEO of advertising company WPP, attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes

LONDON (Reuters) - WPP founder Martin Sorrell could find out as early as next week whether he can remain at the helm of the world's biggest advertising company but is likely to struggle to work with its board even if he is cleared of wrongdoing, sources said.

WPP sent shockwaves through the industry last week when it said it was investigating alleged misconduct by Sorrell, raising the prospect that the 73-year-old could step down after more than 30 years in charge. Sorrell denies the allegations.

A source close to the company who spoke on condition of anonymity said the result of the investigation by independent counsel was likely to come next week.

However a second source who is familiar with Sorrell's thinking questioned whether it would be business as usual if the CEO was exonerated because he is unhappy about how the situation has been handled.

"When there is a family bust up life is never the same again," the second source said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation. "Kissing and making up would seem to be a very challenging concept after this."

WPP declined to comment.

The longest-serving CEO on the FTSE 100 blue chip index, Sorrell built WPP into the world's biggest advertising group by three decades of relentless dealmaking and is one of the most high profile, and best paid, executives in Britain.

In his time the group has expanded to own top creative agencies including J. Walter Thompson and Young & Rubicam, as well as media planners and buyers and market-research and public relations groups such as Finsbury.

Present in 112 countries and employing more than 200,000 people, WPP provides services to clients including Ford, Unilever, P&G and a string of major corporations.

BREAKING UP THE BUSINESS?

It largely outperformed its peers Omnicom, Publicis and IPG (>> Interpublic Group) in the years that followed the financial crisis but it has been hit in the last 18 months by a downturn in consumer spending from some of its biggest clients.

Its shares are down around 30 percent this year, with the growing migration of advertising online also adding to the challenges facing the industry.

"It won't be this week, it could be as soon as next," the first person said on the timing of the investigation.

The uncertainty about Sorrell's future has renewed speculation as to who would take over the top job if he left and whether the group would remain in its current form.

Analysts have speculated that WPP could sell its data management arm which provides market research to clients. Analysts at Liberum have valued the asset at around 3.5 billion pounds ($5 billion), compared with WPP's current market valuation of 14.6 billion pounds.

In the past the WPP management has said that although the data management arm has recorded lower growth rates, it is attractive to clients who want to see the impact of their media spending, making it aligned with the rest of the group.

($1 = 0.7062 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Keith Weir)

By Kate Holton

Stocks treated in this article : Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group, Omnicom Group, WPP Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
OMNICOM GROUP 0.28% 71.95 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
PUBLICIS GROUPE -0.53% 56.84 Real-time Quote.0.87%
WPP GROUP 2.24% 1188.5 Delayed Quote.-13.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
05:08pMARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO Sorrell could learn his fate next week
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/03MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/03MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Is Looking at CEO Martin Sorrell's Possible Misuse of Assets and Allegations of Improper Behavior -- Update
DJ
04/03MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Is Looking at CEO Martin Sorrell's Possible Misuse of Assets and Allegations of Improper Behavior
DJ
03/02MARTIN SORRELL : Turmoil on Madison Avenue as Marketers Push for Change
DJ
03/01MARTIN SORRELL : Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP -- 4th Update
DJ
03/01MARTIN SORRELL : Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP; Shares Fall 14% -- 3rd Update
DJ
2017MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's Martin Sorrell Says Whole Foods Deal Could Up Amazon's Ad Game
DJ
2017MARTIN SORRELL : WPP to cut Sorrell's pay in 2017 after investor backlash
RE
2017MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Chief Sorrell Paid GBP41.6M in Stock After Shares Rise
DJ
2016MARTIN SORRELL : The End of Bad Advertising
DJ
2016MARTIN SORRELL : Probe of Advertising Rebates Wasn't Independent, Argues WPP Chief Martin Sorrell
DJ
2016MARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO's Pay Jumps Despite Investor Revolt -- WSJ
DJ
2016MARTIN SORRELL : Third of WPP investors reject CEO Sorrell's pay in stormy meeting
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
11:50aVIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.