Business Leaders
Peter Terium

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Ex-Innogy boss Terium gets $14.7 million send-off

04/24/2018 | 12:54pm CEST

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Former Innogy boss Peter Terium received about 12 million euros (10.5 million pounds) when terminating his contract early following a profit warning in December, the company said on Tuesday.

Terium, who served as the boss of parent RWE before taking the same job at Innogy, had a contract running until March 31, 2021 but resigned effective Dec. 31, 2017. His total compensation would have been 17.3 million euros.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON 0.00% 8.853 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
RWE 0.75% 21.45 Delayed Quote.25.12%
Latest news about Peter Terium
 
