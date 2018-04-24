Ex-Innogy boss Terium gets $14.7 million send-off

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Former Innogy boss Peter Terium received about 12 million euros (10.5 million pounds) when terminating his contract early following a profit warning in December, the company said on Tuesday.

Terium, who served as the boss of parent RWE before taking the same job at Innogy, had a contract running until March 31, 2021 but resigned effective Dec. 31, 2017. His total compensation would have been 17.3 million euros.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Maria Sheahan)