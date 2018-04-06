Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ratan Tata

Birthday : 09/28/1937
Place of birth : Mumbai - India
Biography : Mr. Ratan Naval Tata is Chairman at Tata Sons Ltd., Chairman at Alcoa Asia Ltd., Chairman of Investm

Tata Steel open to taking majority stake in Thyssenkrupp tie-up - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/06/2018 | 05:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, attends an event where he was inducted into the 2015 Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit

LONDON/MUMBAI/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - India's Tata Steel (>> Tata Steel) would consider taking a majority stake in its planned European steel joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp (>> thyssenKrupp) after the business has publicly listed, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

LONDON/MUMBAI/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - India's Tata Steel would consider taking a majority stake in its planned European steel joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp after the business has publicly listed, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Tata's willingness to increase its holding is a sign of its commitment to expanding its steel empire globally, said the sources. This had been questioned by investors and analysts in recent years after the company, under former group boss Cyrus Mistry, put its British steel assets up for sale following years of losses.

Such a development in the planned joint venture - which would create Europe's second-largest steel group after ArcelorMittal - would also fit with Thyssenkrupp's strategy of reducing exposure to steelmaking to concentrate on manufacturing high-margin industrial and technology goods.

"They have different visions. Thyssenkrupp is looking to exit the steel sector while Tata is looking to stay and grow," said one of the sources.

Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

The two companies struck a preliminary deal last year to merge their European steel assets into the 50:50 joint venture. Investors widely expect a flotation of the business, something that both companies have said could happen.

Tata Steel would "down the road be open to taking over a larger piece of the pie" in the Thyssenkrupp tie-up once the merged entity is publicly listed, the second source said.

The source added that this would depend on market conditions at the time of a listing and how well the company's operations were in doing in India.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata must retain a joint stake of at least 50.1 percent in the venture for at least six years following the deal's closing in the event of an IPO, according to a labour agreement between Thyssenkrupp and its workers seen by Reuters.

The deal does not specify how that stake should be split up, however, meaning Thyssenkrupp could in theory reduce its stake to, for example, 1 percent if Tata Steel agreed to take on the other 49.1 percent.

"We haven't addressed at all the question of an end, of a minimum (stake)," Thyssenkrupp Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff told journalists in February when asked about whether both groups would equally divide the 50.1 percent stake.

Global steel equity values <.TRXFLDGLPUSTEL> have more than doubled since hitting 12-year lows in early 2016 at the depth of the steel sector crisis.

Tata's push to expand reflects a broader global trend towards consolidation of a fragmented steelmaking industry. The biggest players, including industry leader ArcelorMittal, China's Hebei Iron and Steel Group (Hesteel) (>> Hesteel Co Ltd) and India's JSW Steel are looking to snap up assets across the world as the market rebounds.

PATRIARCH POWER

Thyssenkrupp, an industrial firm as opposed to a pure steel player like the others, has long been open about its desire to sell out of steel. Both the Tata tie-up and last year's sale of its Brazilian steel mill CSA were done with a view to drastically lower Thyssenkrupp's exposure to steel and transform the group into a technology and industrials powerhouse.

Many investors have welcomed this strategy to slim down the sprawling industrial group to remove some of the conglomerate discount that they say weighs on the stock.

For Tata Steel, by contrast, the joint venture is a move to save its ailing European steel business, which has been burning through about $1 billion of cash a year, by getting better economies of scale.

Another major contrast between the two companies centres on ownership structure and corporate philosophy.

Tata Steel's holding company is Tata Sons, a $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate which is 65 percent owned by Tata Trusts - public charities that have a major say in group decisions and have historically favoured the good of all stakeholders over shareholder returns.

In 2016, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was ousted by family patriarch and Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata, in a dispute that involved competing corporate ethics and vision.

The octogenarian Tata was acquisitive, legacy driven and an exponent of the traditional Tata Trusts view that companies exist to provide value and service to a community, making profits as a by-product of that process.

Mistry, by contrast, was more focused on increasing shareholder returns, being nimble and cutting debt. He put Tata Steel's British assets up for sale in 2016 and even considered closing down the business.

Ratan Tata took issue with the move, even though the UK operation was losing 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) a day at the time.

Thyssenkrupp, too, is 21-percent owned by the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, a philanthropic institution, but their stake is below the 25 percent threshold required to block important strategic decisions.

($1 = 0.7100 pounds)

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Euan Rocha; Additional reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Veronica Brown and Pravin Char)

By Maytaal Angel, Euan Rocha and Christoph Steitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -2.15% 25.535 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
HESTEEL CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
JSW STEEL LIMITED -0.03% 307.8 End-of-day quote.13.85%
TATA STEEL 1.05% 586.1 End-of-day quote.-16.72%
THYSSENKRUPP -1.28% 21.64 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ratan Tata
 
05:46pRATAN TATA : Tata Steel open to taking majority stake in Thyssenkrupp tie-up - sources
RE
2017RATAN TATA : Tata Sons' former chairman Mistry voted off the board
RE
2017RATAN TATA : India's Tata Sons names insider Chandrasekaran as new chairman
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Tata Sons accuses ex-chairman Mistry of confidentiality breach
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Behind Tata-Mistry clash, a distinct set of governance rules
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Cyrus Mistry petition seeks ouster of Tata Sons board
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Cyrus Mistry launches legal battle against India's Tata Sons - sources
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Showdown in Tata Spat Is Averted for Now -- WSJ
DJ
2016RATAN TATA : Cyrus Mistry quits Tata group company boards, but vows to fight on
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Cyrus Mistry Resigns From Tata Company Boards
DJ
2016RATAN TATA : Cyrus Mistry Resigns From Five Tata Company Boards
DJ
2016RATAN TATA : Tata patriarch plays down talk of imminent exit from Tata Trusts
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Tata Motors director alleges governance lapses by parent Tata Sons
RE
2016RATAN TATA : Tata Drama Bruises Confidence of Once-Loyal Investors
DJ
2016RATAN TATA : Tata Sons renews appeal for removal of Mistry from group companies
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
01:02aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
06:57aJEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ
04/03RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize
RE
06:33pGEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/03PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Daniel Loeb Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.