Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Wynn Macau Ltd., Chairman & Chief Execu

Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 03:49am CET
FILE PHOTO: Steve Wynn speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

Macau's gaming regulator met with representatives of U.S. mogul Steve Wynn in the Chinese controlled territory over claims in a newspaper report that he routinely subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

The Gaming and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), which overseas Macau's casino sector, told Reuters on Tuesday it had met with top executives from Wynn Macau on Jan 29 to "understand the situation."

Wynn has denied the accusations published by the Wall Street Journal as "preposterous" and said they were instigated by his ex-wife to seek advantage in their divorce lawsuit. He resigned as the finance chairman of the U.S. Republican Party's fundraising arm, the Republican National Committee, on Saturday.

Shares of Wynn Macau continued to fall on Tuesday, sliding 7 percent. Shares of the U.S. parent, Wynn Resorts, fell 9.3 percent on Monday.

Wynn Macau generates more than 75 percent of Wynn Resorts revenues.

The boards of Wynn Resorts and Wynn Macau announced on Tuesday they had formed a special committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment.

Regulators in Massachusetts, where Wynn is building a casino, have also said they are looking into the allegations.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Neil Fullick)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
03:49a STEVE WYNN : Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims
01/28 STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
01/27 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/23 STEVE WYNN : Casino mogul Steve Wynn confident on Macau concession extension
2017 STEVE WYNN : Lawyer withdraws as attorney for Japanese mogul Okada in Wynn lawsuit
2016 STEVE WYNN : Wynn calls Macau's bluff with new $4 billion resort
2016 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Touts Macau, Las Vegas Plans
2016 STEVE WYNN : Elaine Wynn sues for control of her Wynn Resorts stock
2015 STEVE WYNN : Macau's Cold Streak Creates Construction Quandaries
2015 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Shareholders Refuse to Return Elaine Wynn to Board
2015 STEVE WYNN : Elaine Wynn Fails to Get Glass Lewis Backing
2015 STEVE WYNN : Elaine Wynn Fails to Get Board Seat Backing
2015 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Counters Co-Founder's Campaign to Keep Board Seat
2015 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Seeks to Block Elaine Wynn From Board -- Update
2014 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Probed on Money-Laundering Controls
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/28 INGVAR KAMPRAD : Swedish IKEA founder Kamprad dies at 91
01/23 ELON MUSK : Tesla sets massive stock awards for Musk based on boosting market value
01/26 WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman made new bet on Nike, Namvar to transition to advisory board
01/23 STEVE WYNN : Casino mogul Steve Wynn confident on Macau concession extension
01/27 ELAINE WYNN : Wynn Resorts CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
01/28 STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
01/23 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan rolls out $20 billion investment plan after tax gains

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Steve Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.