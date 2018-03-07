Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Thomas Wilson

Age : 60
Public asset : 62,074,304 USD
Linked companies : Allstate Corp
Biography : Mr. Thomas J. Wilson, II MBA, is Independent Director at State Street Corp., Chairman, President & C

Japan to punish several cryptocurrency exchanges: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2018 | 04:13pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's signboard is pictured in front of a building where their office is located in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator will slap administrative punishment notices on several cryptocurrency exchanges this week and plans to force some to suspend their business, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The Financial Services Agency may also order Coincheck Inc - the exchange targeted by hackers in a $530 million theft of digital money - to raise its standards, the sources said.

The move would be the second such order given by regulators to Coincheck since the hack in late January, which was one of the largest thefts of digital money ever.

The FSA will mete out the punishments after uncovering flaws in customer protection and anti-money laundering measures during on-site checks at the exchanges. It was unclear exactly which exchanges would be targeted, or what form the punishments would take.

The FSA was not available for comment outside business hours. Coincheck did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Coincheck heist underscored the risks of trading an asset with which policymakers across the globe are grappling, and drew attention to Japan's system of regulating the exchanges.

Last year, Japan became the world's first country to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges at the national level. So far 16 exchanges are registered with the authorities, while a further 16 - including Coincheck - were allowed to continue operating while regulators assessed their applications.

After the Coincheck heist, the FSA said it would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges for security gaps, and ordered them to file reports on system risk management and cryptocurrency storage.

As a result of those checks the FSA will order some of the unregistered exchanges to halt their operations, the sources said.

The FSA told Coincheck after the cyber heist to bolster its security systems. The second improvement order will focus on customer protection, the sources said, with the FSA monitoring progress of compensating investors affected by the hack.

The exchange has promised to repay about 46.3 billion yen ($425 million) of the cryptocurrency it lost in the theft. Last month it said it has sufficient funds to make the repayments, but declined to specify when it would repay investors affected.

The regulator may also order two of the government-registered exchanges, Tokyo-based GMO Coin and Zaif, run by Osaka-based Tech Bureau Corp, to improve their business, the sources said.

Representatives of the exchanges could not be reached for comment late on Wednesday.

Zaif said last month that a system glitch had let seven customers buy bitcoins for free. Though none was able to profit from the mistake, the blunder drew further attention to security and systems at Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges.

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Takahiko Wada; editing by David Stamp)

By Takahiko Wada and Thomas Wilson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Thomas Wilson
 
04:13p THOMAS WILSON : sources
03/06 THOMAS WILSON : Nomura promotes leadership contenders Morita, Okuda to joint COOs
02/21 THOMAS WILSON : Bitcoins for free? Japanese cryptocurrency exchange lands in hot water again
02/17 THOMAS WILSON : Japan, short of workers, eyes hiking optional pension age beyond 70
02/12 THOMAS WILSON : Coincheck heist sheds light on Japan's rush to create cryptocurrency rules
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Japan's SMBC Nikko poised to poach bankers in push for U.S. growth
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Melco pledges headquarters in Japan if it wins casino licence
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Seeking stable income, Japan's Nomura returns to private equity
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Record profit forecast for a resurgent Sony sends shares to nine-year high
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 billion
2017 THOMAS WILSON : media
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Most Japanese companies look to raise retirement age - Reuters poll
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Chief of bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox denies embezzlement as trial opens
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Japan's Nomura plans new entity in Frankfurt as it prepares for Brexit
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Japan's Daiwa mulls moving some UK staff to Frankfurt ahead of Brexit - CEO
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/02 LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal teams up with Nippon Steel to bid for India's Essar Steel
03/05 ELON MUSK : Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk
03/01 MARTIN SORRELL : Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP; Shares Fall 14% -- 3rd Update
03/02 STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone Group CEO Schwarzman took home $786 million in 2017
12:36a GARY COHN : Gary Cohn Resigns as White House Economic Adviser After Losing Tariffs Fight -- Update
03/06 GEORGE SOROS : BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche's asset management IPO - source
03/03 WILBUR ROSS : Businesses try to coax Trump from tariffs brink, aides quarrel

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.