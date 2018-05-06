Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Buffett defends doing business with gun manufacturers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/06/2018 | 12:03am CEST

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday defended his earlier remark that it would be "ridiculous" for the conglomerate not to do business with gun manufacturers, noting that he does not want to impose his political views on Berkshire’s investment decisions or business operations.

During the traditional Q&A session at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, a shareholder challenged Buffett on his refusal to pressure Berkshire subsidiaries to divest from gun-related businesses.

Following the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Buffett told CNBC: "I don’t believe in imposing my views on 370,000 employees and a million shareholders. I’m not their nanny on that."

"Please tell us you misspoke," the questioner asked, via an email read to Buffett by New York Times journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Buffett did not back away from his stance.

"I do not believe on imposing my political opinions on the activities of our businesses," Buffett said, drawing applause from the admittedly pro-free-market crowd. "I don't think that we should have a question on the GEICO policyholder form, 'are you an NRA member?,' you know, if you are, you just aren't good enough for us."

Buffett added: "If you get into which of our companies are pure and which ones aren’t pure, I think it will be very difficult."

Buffett reminded the audience that he was an outspoken fundraiser and supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

However, he said, "At the parent company level, we have never made a political contribution."

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
12:03aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett defends doing business with gun manufacturers
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Argues Berkshire Will Still Be a Force Once He's Gone -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett draws them in even as Berkshire comes up short
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Factbox - Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a glance
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett draws them in even as Berkshire comes up short
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett draws them in even as Berkshire comes up short
RE
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a glance
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
04/12WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid
RE
03/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks
RE
03/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany's Knauf
RE
03/16WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Dairy Queen sues W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
04/30MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's first results after Sorrell boost sentiment and shares
RE
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/03MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son 'not involved' in Sprint, T-Mobile merger approvals
RE
05/01GARY HEMINGER : Marathon to become top U.S. refiner with $23 billion Andeavor buy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Ping Li Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.