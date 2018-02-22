Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - USA
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:40pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett visits the BNSF booth before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett may use part of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc (>> Berkshire Hathaway) shareholders, due on Saturday, to renew his optimism about America, at a time economic growth is on the upswing and U.S. stocks sit near record highs despite rising interest rates.

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett may use part of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders, due on Saturday, to renew his optimism about America, at a time economic growth is on the upswing and U.S. stocks sit near record highs despite rising interest rates.

His enthusiasm is long-lived. In last year's letter, he touted the country's "economic dynamism" and "miraculous" achievements over its 240-year history. The year before, he called newborn American babies "the luckiest crop in history." And in 2015, he panned the "preachers of pessimism" who "prattle endlessly about America's problems."

What of 2018? "Does Buffett have the guts to mention that we are in financial euphoria?" said Bill Smead, chief executive of Smead Capital Management Inc in Seattle, a Berkshire investor.

The 87-year-old Buffett typically also uses his widely-read, humor-laced letters, which last year ran more than 14,000 words, to assess Berkshire's performance, praise some managers, and criticize excess on Wall Street and perhaps in Washington.

One area of focus may be the effort by Berkshire, Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) to develop a healthcare company aimed at fighting skyrocketing costs that Buffett calls a "hungry tapeworm" on the economy.

Berkshire will on Saturday also release year-end results expected to include a big jump in book value, a key gauge of growth at his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate.

Analysts have said much of any increase would reflect the new, lower corporate tax rate pushed by President Donald Trump, a Republican. Buffett typically supports Democratic causes.

CALL ME

The letter will give Buffett a chance to extol Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, promoted in January to oversee Berkshire's more than 90 operating businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico auto insurance and Dairy Queen ice cream.

This made them frontrunners to eventually succeed Buffett as chief executive officer. Buffett may discuss how stiff competition and recent steep hurricane losses may affect pricing for insurance and reinsurance, which Jain oversees.

After Berkshire ended September with $109 billion of cash and equivalents, Buffett may renew his plea for companies with little debt, consistent earnings power and strong management, and which are looking for buyers, to call him.

Berkshire has gone more than two years since its last major purchase, Precision Castparts Corp.

Last year, it was outbid for Texas power transmission company Oncor, while its $15 billion commitment to help buyout partner 3G Capital buy Unilever Plc (>> Unilever (NL)) went nowhere because the European food company rebuffed the approach.

An inability to deploy cash may help explain why Buffett, who buys stocks when he cannot buy whole companies, built a $28 billion stake in Apple Inc, surpassing the underperforming Wells Fargo as Berkshire's largest stock investment.

Berkshire recently owned 9.8 percent of the bank, and Buffett may want to discuss Wells Fargo's efforts to recover from recent scandals over how it treated customers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Diane Craft in New York)

By Jonathan Stempel
Valeurs citées dans l'article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.26% 1487.4468 Delayed Quote.25.56%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 0.65% 303793.59 Delayed Quote.2.45%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.71% 115.95 Delayed Quote.7.27%
UNILEVER 0.21% 3738.5 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.40% 43.16 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
WELLS FARGO -0.40% 59.485 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
01:40p WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
02/16 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Valentine's Day surprise for investors
02/08 WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock's Larry Fink Wants to Become the Next Warren Buffett
02/05 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's BNSF railroad eyes blockchain for shipping freight
02/02 WARREN BUFFETT : How Warren Buffett's New Man at Dairy Queen Plans to Keep a Classic Brand Fresh
01/20 WARREN BUFFETT : Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
01/19 WARREN BUFFETT : Possible Buffett successor Jain reports $109 million Berkshire stake
01/11 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain
01/04 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett proclaims optimism for America's financial future
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire stock hits $300,000
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : A Record $350 Billion In New Cash
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes IBM stake, adds to Apple
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Hurricanes, earthquake drag down 3rd-qtr profit at Buffett's Berkshire
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/16 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Valentine's Day surprise for investors
02/17 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/21 PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
02/16 ROMAN ABRAMOVICH : Co-owners of Russia's Nornickel back in fight for control
02/19 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
02/16 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares drop as French group's lack of guidance underwhelms
02/17 THOMAS WILSON : Japan, short of workers, eyes hiking optional pension age beyond 70

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Stefan Quandt Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.