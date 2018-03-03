Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil Provides $1 Million for Earthquake Relief Efforts in Papua New Guinea

Exxon
Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) said today that it is providing $1
million for the humanitarian relief effort in Papua New Guinea to assist
communities affected by a powerful earthquake and aftershocks in the
country’s Highlands area.
“We are deeply saddened by the devastation this earthquake has brought
to Papua New Guinea,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive
officer. "Our highest priority remains the safety and security of people
in the Highlands community. It’s our hope that our contributions of
funding, equipment and other support will provide some relief in a very
challenging situation.”
ExxonMobil is assisting national and international aid agencies and
relief organizations with rapid response community assessments. The
company is sourcing tarpaulins, water purification tablets, water
containers, food and other humanitarian supplies, and is working with
essential service providers to pre-position and distribute resources to
areas in the greatest need. ExxonMobil is also helping to reestablish
reliable communications, providing phones to relief agencies and
organizing community meetings.
“In response to the prime minister’s immediate state of emergency, we
have committed to deploying our expertise and resources to aid recovery
efforts in the wake of this natural disaster,” said Andrew Barry,
managing director of ExxonMobil PNG. “We are working closely with the
National Disaster Centre, aid agencies and our community partners to
determine where best to direct our resources.”
On Thursday, ExxonMobil, utilizing a company-chartered helicopter, led a
team of emergency assessment and relief personnel on one of the first
visits to the Highlands area since the disaster. On board were disaster
assessors from international aid agencies and representatives of various
relief organizations including the United Church, Salvation Army,
International Organisation for Migration, Adventist Development and
Relief Agency and the United Nations Development Programme.
Anticipating immediate resource needs, the team delivered essentials,
including shelter equipment, water and sanitation support to the Para
Health Clinic, which serves the Para, Tokaju and Hides areas.
Status of ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea Operations
The company continues to assess operations and facilities in the
country. Operations have been safely shut down at two liquified natural
gas trains at its PNG LNG plant near Port Moresby, the Hides Gas
Conditioning Plant and Hides well pads in Hela Province, and
non-essential personnel from the Hides plant have been evacuated. There
is no damage to the pipeline and no reports of gas leaks from the
complexes.
About ExxonMobil in Papua New Guinea
ExxonMobil has been in Papua New Guinea since the 1920s and currently
has a workforce of 2,500 in the country, 80 percent of whom are Papua
New Guineans. The company has interests in fuels marketing and oil
production and operates the PNG LNG project, an integrated development
that includes gas production and processing facilities, onshore and
offshore pipelines and liquefaction facilities.
About ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas
company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing
energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of
resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum
products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.
