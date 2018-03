"We believe we are relatively close to a pretty comprehensive resolution with the South Korean government" that would encompass both an exemption for steel and aluminium tariffs and "broader trade issues," U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

"We hope by sometime next week to be able to have a real announcement," Ross said at the start of a signing ceremony for a U.S. spending bill.

