Domino Pizza : sees profit above estimates after 'X Factor' boosts fourth quarter

0
01/30/2018 | 03:01am EST
The sign of a Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Paris

Britain's Domino's Pizza Group (>> Domino's Pizza Group PLC.) said on Tuesday its annual pretax profit would be slightly ahead of market expectations after popular television music competition X Factor boosted its fourth-quarter sales.

The UK's biggest pizza delivery firm said more people ordered food at home since X Factor Final, the televised music competition, hit TV screens on Dec. 2, helping it post an 18.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales.

Domino's, which has most of its 1,192 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said group system sales for the 13 weeks to Dec. 24 rose to 321.8 million pounds ($451 million) from 272.4 million pounds a year ago.

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 6.1 percent during the 13-week period.

The London-listed company, a master franchisee of U.S. group Domino's Pizza Inc (>> Domino's Pizza, Inc.), said UK online sales rose 14.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, representing 77 percent of total system sales in the period.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Stocks treated in this article : Domino's Pizza, Inc., Domino's Pizza Group PLC.
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 447 M
EBIT 2017 90,6 M
Net income 2017 76,3 M
Debt 2017 102 M
Yield 2017 2,49%
P/E ratio 2017 23,67
P/E ratio 2018 22,50
EV / Sales 2017 4,02x
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
Capitalization 1 695 M
Chart DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Duration : Period :
Domino's Pizza Group PLC. Technical Analysis Chart | DOM | GB00BYN59130 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,37  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David James Wild Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Glen Hemsley Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Wallis Chief Operating Officer
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Wiech Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC.1.39%2 377
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION3.63%143 993
YUM BRANDS5.62%29 143
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC0.00%18 076
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.14.72%9 417
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL14.25%9 383
