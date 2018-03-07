Log in
Charles Scharf

Age : 52
Public asset : 42,757,152 USD
Mr. Charles W. Scharf is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.,

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/07/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Airbus Sees 3,700 Jobs at Risk at Troubled Plane Programs

European plane maker Airbus plans to cut production of its flagship A380 superjumbo and A400M military transport aircraft, threatening thousands of jobs, though a wider boom in demand for airliners may mitigate staff cuts. 

 
Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion U.S. Investment to Ease Regulatory Scrutiny

In a move to ease regulatory concerns, Broadcom said Wednesday that it is committed to making the U.S. a leader in 5G and plans to invest $1.5 billion in training American engineers. 

 
Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships

Wells Fargo is facing new scrutiny over its relationships with U.S. colleges, with a senior Democratic senator urging the bank to pause any expansion of its campus partnerships. 

 
Spotify Picks Citadel Securities to Handle NYSE Debut

Spotify Technology has chosen electronic-trading firm Citadel Securities to oversee its unusual debut at the New York Stock Exchange, people familiar with the situation said. 

 
U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations Amid Trump's Tariff Plans

U.S. Steel is going to restart its steelmaking facilities and one blast furnace at an Illinois plant to handle higher demand in light of President Donald Trump's announcement on proposed steel tariffs. 

 
Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink

Coca-Cola's Japan unit plans to introduce a fizzy alcoholic drink in the country, in what an executive described as the first alcoholic product in the company's history. 

 
GE Power, in Need of a Lift, Chases Tesla, Siemens in Batteries

General Electric Co., after a slow start in electric power storage, plans a new battery-storage platform for energy generated by wind turbines and solar panels. 

 
Amazon Targets Medicaid Recipients as It Widens War for Low-Income Shoppers

Amazon.com said it will expand eligibility for its discount Prime membership program to the roughly 20% of the U.S. population that is signed up for Medicaid. 

 
Kroger Earnings: What to Watch

Kroger plans to report earnings Thursday. Investors will look for news on commodity and freight costs and plans for the extra cash resulting from the U.S. tax law. 

 
Charles Scharf Has Chance to Be the Best Leader at This Bank Since Alexander Hamilton

Charles Scharf, who joined BNY Mellon in July, has laid off staff, consolidated office space and overhauled executive pay as part of broad overhaul. His challenge is to kick-start the bank that has been mired by slow growth and price wars.

