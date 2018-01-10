News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Banks, Health-Care Shares Push U.S. Stocks Higher

Rising shares of banks and health-care companies pushed the S&P 500 higher Tuesday, giving the broad index its best start to a year in more than half a century.

The Global Economy's Output Gap Has Closed

For the first time in a decade, thanks to an uptick in economic growth in 2017, the global economy appears to be operating at its potential.

Jamie Dimon: I 'Regret' Calling Bitcoin a Fraud

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon is softening his stance on bitcoin.

Optimistic Investors Send 10-Year Treasury Yield Above 2.5%

Investors are grappling anew with concerns that inflation could be on the rebound, after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note closed above 2.5% for the first time since March.

Fed's Kashkari Renews Warning About Yield-Curve Flattening

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said a tug of war between the views of central bankers and investors has created an ominous economic signal in the bond market.

Trump's Offshore-Drilling Plan Faces Choppy Political Waters

Trump administration officials over the next 18 months will be pitching their plan to expand offshore drilling, a proposal that is meeting resistance even from Republican lawmakers and governors.

Oil Prices Hit Three-Year Highs on Growth, Geopolitics

Oil prices closed at fresh three-year highs Tuesday, as geopolitical risk and confidence in global growth continued to buoy markets.

Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year-More Than Apple

Switzerland's central bank said it expects to make a record profit of $55.2 billion in 2017, citing higher global equity and bond prices as well as a weaker Swiss franc.

Canada Outlook Shifts, As Currency and Bond Yields Jump

The Canadian dollar is trading near three-month highs, as the country's growing economy, thriving labor market and rising prices for one of its key commodities have boosted the outlook for its currency.

North Korea to Send Delegation to Winter Olympics, Refuses to Discuss Weapons

South Korea sought unsuccessfully to raise the North's nuclear program during bilateral talks, but the two sides reached a deal for Pyongyang to participate in the Winter Olympics and agreed to revive cross-border military communications.