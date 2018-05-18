Log in
Lachlan Murdoch

Age : 46
Public asset : 253,545 USD
Biography : Mr. Lachlan K. Murdoch is Non-Executive Co-Chairman at News Corp., Executive Chairman at DMG Radio A

Fox News Names CEO In Shake-Up -- WSJ

05/18/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Joe Flint

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (May 18, 2018).

Suzanne Scott, the longtime programming chief of Fox News, has been named chief executive of the top-rated cable news channel in an executive reorganization.

The promotion of Ms. Scott comes as part of broader changes throughout Fox News-parent 21st Century Fox in advance of the company's proposed sale of the bulk of its entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co.

Jack Abernethy, who was co-president, will exit the channel but remain in a senior position at 21st Century Fox as CEO of the Fox Television Stations Group. Mr. Abernethy will relocate to Los Angeles to work closely with Fox Broadcasting and Fox Sports, which are both based there.

Those units and the Fox News unit aren't part of the Disney sale.

Earlier this week, 21st Century Fox said Lachlan Murdoch would become CEO of the "New Fox" if the Disney deal goes through. He would also serve as co-chairman with his father Rupert Murdoch.

John Nallen, the chief financial officer of 21st Century Fox, will become chief operating officer of the new entity. James Murdoch, currently CEO of 21st Century Fox, plans to leave the company, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Ms. Scott has been with Fox News since it launched in 1996, rising up the ranks to head of programming. She will report to Lachlan Murdoch, and the senior Mr. Murdoch, who is also executive chairman of Fox News.

"Suzanne has been instrumental in the success of Fox News and she has now made history as its first female CEO," Lachlan Murdoch said, adding that Ms. Scott has "helped create some of the most popular and lucrative prime-time programs on cable."

Ms. Scott currently is the only woman heading a broadcast or cable news operation.

Fox News also has named Jay Wallace president of Fox News and executive editor. He has also been with Fox News since its inception and most recently served as president of news and editorial.

21st Century Fox and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp. share common ownership.

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.67% 104.34 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
