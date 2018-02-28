For Activist Investors, Board Power Depends on Where You Sit

By Joann S. Lublin and David Benoit

When activist shareholders land in a boardroom, they often jockey for the committee seat with the most control over the top brass.

As activists increasingly wrangle with directors over board appointments, the most popular pick is the compensation committee, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of significant settlements involving companies and activists between 2015 and 2017.

Because pay drives executive behavior, says longtime activist David Batchelder, a compensation committee role "is the only one that really counts."

He and two other shareholder representatives agitating for change will join the board of Lowe's Cos. on March 22, following the company's settlement with hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. As part of the deal, the home-improvement giant promised that Mr. Batchelder could serve on the pay panel and a second committee for his entire board tenure.

This isn't Mr. Batchelder's first executive-reward rodeo. On four other compensation committees, he has focused on how executives and middle managers earn their incentives. His favorite question: Does the pay drive decisions that the company wants to see?

In the Journal analysis of 82 activist settlements at companies worth more than $1 billion, there were 51 pacts that included specific committee assignments. Shareholders became pay-panel members in more than half of those 51 examples.

"A decade ago, a minority of such settlements resulted in investors winning committee spots," estimates Damien Park, a managing director of Spotlight Advisors LLC, which advises companies and investors about shareholder activism. He attributes the shift to activists' expanded emphasis on corporate operations.

Committees make critical decisions, such whether to sell the business, shake up the board or find a new chief executive. Most boards approve committee decisions.

"If you really want to force substantive change, being on a key committee is where you have to be," says Ted White, a managing director of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, an activist investor that has pushed for changes at Perry Ellis International Inc. and Chefs' Warehouse Inc.

Ed Garden, co-founder of activist Trian Fund Management, went on General Electric Co.'s pay panel and another committee after joining its board last fall. He also heads the compensation committee at Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

This week, activist investor Nelson Peltz takes his board seat at Procter & Gamble Co., where he'll serve on board governance committee and another panel. The consumer-products giant promised to put Mr. Peltz on a board committee as part of an agreement that grew out of a costly proxy fight last fall.

Another popular seat that activist shareholders seek is the committee that explores strategic alternatives. Activists occasionally encounter resistance when they want to create a new board panel to take up the topic.

"There's no reason why the activist investor should get to dominate that issue," says Ethan Klingsberg, a partner at the law firm of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. He advises board clients that all directors should assess alternate strategies.

Activists contend a smaller group makes that work go faster. NRG Energy Inc. in February 2017 put electric-power industry veteran Charles John Wilder on its board and in charge of a new committee to consider potential deals and operational improvements. Mr. Wilder was credited with turning around Dallas-based utility TXU Corp. before orchestrating its sale in 2007 in one of the largest leveraged buyouts at the time. His investment firm, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC, has partnered with well-known activist Elliott Management Corp. to shake up NRG.

NRG's ad hoc panel worked for months to restructure the company, Mr. Wilder said.

Under a transformation plan crafted by the new committee and unveiled last July, NRG proposed selling assets, cutting costs and paring debt. So far, it has reached deals for $2.8 billion in assets that will reduce debt by $7 billion.

Activists also wielded clout on a strategic-review committee at telecom company ShoreTel Inc. Board members rejected two takeover bids from Mitel Networks Corp. in late 2014. The next year, dissatisfied shareholders pressed for a board seat for Josef Vejvoda, a portfolio manager at activist firm K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc., Mr. Vejvoda says. Marjorie Bowen, a former investment banker endorsed by activist shareholder Legion Partners, joined ShoreTel's board and its just-formed strategic advisory committee in August 2016.

Together, Mr. Vejvoda and Ms. Bowen applied a great deal of pressure, and ShoreTel accepted a lower Mitel bid last July. Without activists, "there would have not been a transaction because the rest of the committee would have lost stamina," Ms. Bowen says. Don Joos, who was chief executive of ShoreTel until the deal closed in September, didn't return calls for comment.

Activists can play a powerful committee role during CEO searches too.

A year ago, Tiffany & Co. ousted Frederic Cumenal after the luxury jeweler reported a string of disappointing results. Tiffany later agreed to revamp the board with activist investors Jana Partners LLC and Francesco Trapani, a significant shareholder who formerly headed rival luxury retailer Bulgari.

Tiffany also gave Mr. Trapani a spot on the board's CEO search committee, but the activist's appointment initially made some directors nervous, one person familiar with the matter remembered.

Another knowledgeable person says Mr. Trapani strongly advocated for a luxury industry insider to be CEO, and specifically wanted Alessandro Bogliolo, whom he had promoted at Bulgari, for the job.

Mr. Trapani gained fellow directors' trust partly by introducing them to references for Mr. Bogliolo. "I thought he was the right guy to manage the company through the new era," Mr. Trapani said, adding that the search committee's discussions were collegial.

Mr. Bogliolo took command of Tiffany's in October.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 1:59 p.m. ET because it incorrectly said that one committee Nelson Peltz will join is the compensation committee in the 11th paragraph. He will join the board governance committee and a panel.