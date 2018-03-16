Log in
Paul Jacobs

Age : 55
Public asset : 91,266,360 USD
Linked companies : QUALCOMM, Inc.
Biography : Dr. Paul E. Jacobs is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Dropbox, Inc., an Executive Chairman

Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board

03/16/2018 | 04:38pm CET

By Dana Cimilluca, Dana Mattioli and David Benoit

Qualcomm Inc. director Paul Jacobs may step down after he was stripped of the title of executive chairman last week and embarked on a long-shot bid for the company, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest twist in the drama roiling the chip-making giant.

Qualcomm's board is discussing Mr. Jacobs' fate in a regularly scheduled meeting and the company could make an announcement later Friday, some of the people said. There's no guarantee the board will make any moves now.

The deliberations come after Mr. Jacobs, its former chief executive and the son of Qualcomm's co-founder, indicated to directors that he would like to explore a bid for the company, the people said. Though such a deal is seen as highly unlikely, it further complicated his position on the board, which had already been undermined by tension over the move to strip him of his chairman title, the people said.

On Monday, President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom Ltd.'s $117 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm, reflecting officials' concerns about an intensifying arms race between the U.S. and China over advanced technologies.

(More to Come)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM LIMITED -4.81% 254.87 Delayed Quote.4.23%
Popular Business Leaders
 
