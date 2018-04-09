White House Aims to Roll Back Spending

By Kristina Peterson and Peter Nicholas

WASHINGTON -- The White House and some congressional Republicans are aiming to roll back a portion of the federal spending they approved just weeks ago as part of a $1.3 trillion spending bill.

President Donald Trump last month signed a bill passed by Congress that will fund the government until October. Mr. Trump threatened to veto the bill before signing it and made it clear at the time he was unhappy with the level of spending and the law's long list of provisions.

The law raises military spending by $80 billion this year and domestic programs by $63 billion. Earlier this year, lawmakers struck a two-year budget deal, which will lift spending caps created in 2011, widening the federal budget deficit.

Lawrence Kudlow, the White House's new National Economic Council director, said Sunday that he was involved in planning what he called an "enhanced rescission package" to peel back some of the spending approved in the bill signed into law last month.

Mr. Kudlow said he was working on the plan with the White House budget director, Mick Mulvaney.

Taking aim at congressional Republicans, Mr. Kudlow said on Fox that "the Republican Party on the Hill has finally figured out it's really not a bad idea to trim some spending because, after all, spending can lead to deficits and spending interferes with the economy."

Under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, Mr. Trump would be able to temporarily freeze funding but can't rescind it on his own unless Congress agrees.

Mr. Trump can send a proposal to lawmakers to rescind certain funds, which can freeze those funds for a maximum of 45 days, counted in a way that takes into account when Congress is in session, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Congress isn't required to take action in response, but any lawmaker can then introduce legislation eliminating some or all of the funding that the president has proposed to cancel. If lawmakers haven't taken any action, the funding would remain intact.

Both chambers would be able to consider any legislation that contained the spending cuts under an expedited process, which limits how long they can be debated in committee and in floor debate.

A rescission bill would only need a simple majority to pass in the Senate, instead of the 60 votes most bills need to clear procedural hurdles. Republicans will hold 51 of the chamber's 100 seats as soon as Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith is sworn in to replace Sen. Thad Cochran (R., Miss.), who resigned as of April 1. Ms. Hyde-Smith, who was appointed by the Mississippi governor, is expected to be sworn in Monday.

GOP Sen. John McCain has remained in Arizona all year as he battles brain cancer.

Mr. Mulvaney said Sunday: "The president has made clear that he is not happy with the amount of nondefense spending in the omnibus bill and will work with like-minded partners on Capitol Hill to see how we can reduce wasteful Washington spending within the law."

One Trump administration official added that the plan "will be discussed over the coming weeks and finalized closer to May 1."

Democrats aren't expected to vote for the rescission bill in the Senate, an aide said. It isn't clear if there would be enough GOP support in the Senate to approve of cuts to the spending bill, which was the result of monthslong negotiations among the top four congressional leaders.

Republicans have been criticized at home for the size of the spending bill, which many say was necessary to boost military spending.

Democrats also supported raising military spending, but insisted on increasing domestic spending for other priorities including opioid-addiction research and treatment, infrastructure, the National Institutes of Health, Head Start and child-care programs.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) is taking the lead on the rescission discussions in the House. It wasn't yet clear who would be spearheading it in the Senate.

--Natalie Andrews contributed to this article.

Write to Kristina Peterson at [email protected] and Peter Nicholas at [email protected]