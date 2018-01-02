News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

BP Expects $1.5 Billion Charge Related to U.S. Tax Overhaul

BP is joining a host of companies whose earnings will be dented by the U.S. tax overhaul, saying it would suffer a roughly $1.5 billion accounting charge in the fourth quarter because of the legislation.

Hoda Kotb Takes Over as Co-Anchor of NBC's 'Today' Show

NBC has named Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show following the firing of longtime co-anchor Matt Lauer, the network said Tuesday.

Radio Broadcaster Pacifica Teeters on Edge of Bankruptcy

Nonprofit Pacifica Foundation may be edging toward bankruptcy as it struggles to pay a $1.8 million judgment over missed lease payments for its Empire State Building antenna.

Commercial Metals Bolsters Holdings of a Construction Steel

Commercial Metals Co. plans to acquire assets from a Brazilian rival that would double its share of U.S. rebar steel, a key construction material.

Rent-A-Center Founder Mark Speese Resigns as CEO

Rent-A-Center said its founder Mark Speese has resigned as chief executive as the company works to quell investor concerns about its performance.

Weight Watchers Shares Get a Boost from DJ Khaled Endorsement

Investors in Weight Watchers International Inc. seem to believe that Khaled Mohamed Khaled, better known as DJ Khaled, will "win win win no matter what" when it comes to his effort to lose weight through one of its programs.

Outfoxed by Small-Batch Upstarts, Unilever Decides to Imitate Them

As more consumers shy away from giant brands, the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise targets so-called ankle biters with copycat ice cream and clove-oil toothpaste.

'Big Data' Worries Europe's Antitrust Regulator

The European Union's competition chief is zeroing in on how companies use so-called big data, or enormous computer files of customer records and other information. The move diverges starkly from a hands-off approach in the U.S.

Dairies Are Awash in Organic Milk as Consumers Jump to Alternatives

Organic-milk sales have cooled as the shoppers who drove demand move on to newer alternatives, forcing dairy producers to cut capacity or turn the milk into other products.