Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Peter A. Thiel is Co- Founder at Mithril Capital Management LLC, President at Thiel Capital Mana

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

0
01/02/2018 | 09:16pm CET
Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars. 

 
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
01:16aDJPETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01/02DJPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
2017DJPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
2017 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
2016DJPETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion--Update
2016DJPETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion
2016DJPETER THIEL : Correction to Peter Thiel Article on Dec. 13
2016DJPETER THIEL : Top Tech Executives to Meet Trump to Talk Jobs, Regulations -- 3rd Update
2016DJPETER THIEL : Investor Peter Thiel Is Helping Mold Tech's Ties to Donald Trump
2016DJPETER THIEL : Gawker Seeks Probe of Thiel's Relationship with Hogan's Lawyer
2016 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel tells Republican convention he is 'proud to be gay'
2016DJPETER THIEL : Lawsuits Push Gawker's Nick Denton to Brink of Bankruptcy
2016 PETER THIEL : U.S. judge approves Gawker's bankruptcy loan
2016 PETER THIEL : Gawker Media asks for approval of bankruptcy loan from Cerberus
2016 PETER THIEL : Gawker Media files for bankruptcy, to go up for sale
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Popular Business Leaders
 
