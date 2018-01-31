Log in
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Wynn Macau Ltd., Chairman & Chief Execu

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

01/31/2018 | 05:16am CET
Samsung Cashes In on Chips for Another Record Profit

Samsung Electronics delivered its third consecutive quarter of record results, owing to robust demand for its memory chips, though operating profit at its smartphone unit fell. 

 
Fujifilm Nears Deal With Xerox

Xerox is nearing a deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings that would mark the end of the independence of the stalwart of 20th-century American industry. 

 
Thomson Reuters Sells Stake in Financial Unit to Blackstone-Led Group for $17 Billion

Thomson Reuters said it will sell a majority stake in its financial and risk business to a consortium led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group. 

 
Apple Faces Two Federal Probes Over iPhone Battery Issue

The Justice Department and SEC are investigating Apple over potential securities violations related to its disclosure of a software update that slowed older iPhones. 

 
Google Rivals Ask EU to Toughen Measures in Antitrust Case

Google continues to stymie competition in online shopping despite a record fine from European authorities and an order to modify its behavior, rivals say. 

 
Nevada Gambling Regulator to Probe Steve Wynn Allegations

Nevada gambling regulators announced Tuesday they are investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving casino mogul Steve Wynn, stemming from a Wall Street Journal investigation published last week. 

 
NTSB Urges Updates of Engine-Inspection and Evacuation Rules

U.S. air-accident investigators have called for upgraded engine-inspection practices and better-coordinated procedures for passenger evacuations, in their final report about a fire that badly damaged an American Airlines jet on a Chicago runway two years ago. 

 
Triple Threat: Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Rattle Health-Care Firms

Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. rattled the stock market with plans to form a health-care not-for-profit that will use technology to cut costs. 

 
Shutterfly to Buy School Photos Provider Lifetouch for $825 Million

Shutterfly Inc. said Tuesday it will acquire the privately held photography company Lifetouch Inc. for $825 million in cash, deepening its presence in the school-photos market and expanding its reach among potential customers of its online platform. 

 
Greystar Buys Modular Apartment Development in London

Greystar Real Estate Partners and a partner are acquiring a 550-unit development in London with two towers that will be among the tallest in the world to be built using modular construction, according to company executives.

Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
05:16a STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/30 STEVE WYNN : Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims
01/28 STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
01/27 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/23 STEVE WYNN : Casino mogul Steve Wynn confident on Macau concession extension
2017 STEVE WYNN : Lawyer withdraws as attorney for Japanese mogul Okada in Wynn lawsuit
2016 STEVE WYNN : Wynn calls Macau's bluff with new $4 billion resort
2016 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Touts Macau, Las Vegas Plans
2016 STEVE WYNN : Elaine Wynn sues for control of her Wynn Resorts stock
2015 STEVE WYNN : Macau's Cold Streak Creates Construction Quandaries
2015 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Shareholders Refuse to Return Elaine Wynn to Board
2015 STEVE WYNN : Elaine Wynn Fails to Get Glass Lewis Backing
2015 STEVE WYNN : Elaine Wynn Fails to Get Board Seat Backing
2015 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Counters Co-Founder's Campaign to Keep Board Seat
2015 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Seeks to Block Elaine Wynn From Board -- Update
