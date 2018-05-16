Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Sumner M. Redstone is Chairman-Emeritus at Viacom, Inc., Chairman-Emeritus at CBS Corp., Chairma

Redstones Call CBS Maneuver 'Unprecedented Usurpation' of Voting Power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/16/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

By Keach Hagey and Joe Flint

Shari Redstone is firing back at CBS Corp. after the media company moved to strip her family of voting control.

CBS said in a lawsuit this week that it wants to prevent Ms. Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements Inc., from overhauling CBS's board and forcing a merger of CBS and its sister media company Viacom Inc.

The Redstones and National Amusements responded Wednesday in a legal filing, saying they had no such intentions. They called CBS's attempts to issue new voting shares to dilute their nearly 80% voting control "egregiously overboard and unjustified."

They also argue that CBS would have other options legally that wouldn't require diluting the Redstones' voting interest, including challenging the removal of any director.

"This is an unprecedented usurpation of a controlling stockholder's voting power," National Amusements' lawyers wrote.

The documents filed by the Redstones were in opposition to the motion for a temporary restraining order that CBS's special committee of independent board members filed on Monday.

The plaintiffs are seeking to block National Amusements from replacing board members before CBS convenes a special meeting to vote on diluting the Redstones' control. A hearing on the temporary restraining order is scheduled for Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court.

National Amusements said that while it had no intention of overhauling CBS's management and board, CBS's latest actions "have forced NAI to consider exercising its rights."

Ms. Redstone has been urging CBS and Viacom, the two companies National Amusements controls, to consider a merger for the better part of two years. After dropping an effort in late 2016, she revived it at the start of the year.

According to the National Amusements' lawyers, the CBS and Viacom special committees considering the merger came to an economic agreement on the terms of the merger, and were simply held up over Ms. Redstone's desire that Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish get a board seat in the merged company -- a nonstarter for CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.

A CBS spokesman said, "There could not have been a deal on price in isolation from the other aspects of this transition."

In court documents, CBS said its special committee came to the conclusion last weekend that a merger wasn't in the best interests of CBS shareholders. In determining to take action to dilute the Redstones' voting interest, CBS pointed to press reports, including in The Wall Street Journal, that Ms. Redstone was considering replacing board members.

While National Amusements denies it ever considered a wholesale overhaul of CBS's board, it said in its filing that it did push to replace one CBS board member: Charles Gifford. A major figure in Boston's financial community and chairman emeritus of Bank of America, Mr. Gifford is close to Mr. Moonves and sat on CBS's powerful compensation committee, according to people familiar with the matter.

He also sits on CBS's special committee, which consists of five independent directors evaluating the merger. All five were named as plaintiffs along with CBS Corp. in Monday's lawsuit against Ms. Redstone and National Amusements.

Last Friday, CBS director Rob Klieger -- an attorney for Ms. Redstone and her father, ailing mogul Sumner Redstone -- told CBS director Bruce Gordon about National Amusements' "discomfort with the continued board position of Mr. Gifford given certain incidents that took place in 2016 and 2017," and asked for him to be quietly removed from the board, according to the documents.

CBS said in a statement that it is "unfortunate and revealing that NAI has resorted to baseless personal attacks against a member of the CBS Board and its Special Committee," adding that the allegations against him are "not only vague and unsubstantiated, they are utterly inconsistent with our knowledge of him." CBS added that just six weeks ago NAI "expressed its intention in an SEC filing to re-elect him."

Mr. Gifford referred a call to CBS and its statement.

National Amusements argues that voting to strip it of its controlling position would be "a breach of fiduciary duty by the directors who vote in favor of it" with "simply no precedent in Delaware law." It further argues that the dilutive dividend would be "invalid," based on past court actions protecting the rights of controlling shareholders.

CBS countered that it is a "basic principle of Delaware law that a controlling stockholder cannot use its control over corporate process to harm other stockholders."

National Amusements said it was "at a loss to explain" CBS's actions "except that CBS Board and management team have simply become uncomfortable with the reality that CBS has a controlling stockholder and would prefer that that not be the case."

Write to Keach Hagey at [email protected] and Joe Flint at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIACOM -0.07% 28.27 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sumner Redstone
 
05/16SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstones Call CBS Maneuver 'Unprecedented Usurpation' of Voting Power
DJ
05/15SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Upgrades Stakes in Feud With Redstones -- WSJ
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones -- 6th Update
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones -- Update
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty
DJ
05/05SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone Drops Demand for CEO -- WSJ
DJ
05/04SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal - sources
RE
04/12SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves
RE
04/03SUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/18SUMNER REDSTONE : Wsj
RE
01/17SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone Wants New CBS Directors, Renews Push to Merge CBS and Viacom
DJ
01/13SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Emails Illustrate Redstone Feuding -- WSJ
DJ
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Emails Illuminate Redstones' Family Tensions and War for Viacom
DJ
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone's Ex-Companion Sues His Daughter, Grandson
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/16GEORGE SOROS : Billionaire George Soros
RE
05/15ELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros foundation to shut its office in 'repressive' Hungary
RE
05/11PIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
05/15VITTORIO COLAO : End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read
RE
05/11VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Billionaire Bollore now owns more than 24 percent of Vivendi - filings
RE
05/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Ping Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.