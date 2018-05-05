Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

An analyst asks why Berkshire has a large stake in American Express Co. and much smaller stakes in Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc., when Mastercard and Visa have outperformed American Express in recent years.

Warren Buffett answers that Berkshire's Mastercard and Visa stakes were purchased by his portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. Berkshire's large American Express stake is Mr. Buffett's.

Of Mastercard and Visa, Mr. Buffett says: "I could have bought them as well, and looking back, I should have."

He then praises American Express for doing "a fantastic job in a very competitive field. ... We love the fact that we own it."

