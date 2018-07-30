Log in
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) on Behalf of Shareholders

07/30/2018

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Papa John's International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PZZA) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Papa John's International operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/papa-johns/

Papa John's Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected], or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 715 M
EBIT 2018 120 M
Net income 2018 76,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 18,31
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 1 431 M
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,4 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-23.15%1 431
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.19%71 001
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.00%33 313
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC7.84%29 748
SODEXO-15.73%16 214
DARDEN RESTAURANTS11.21%13 220
