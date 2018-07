By Maryam Cockar

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ANG.JO) said Monday that it has appointed Kelvin Dushnisky as chief executive officer and executive director from Sept. 1.

The South African miner said that Mr. Dushnisky will replace outgoing CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who leaves AngloGold at the end of August to join London-based Vedanta Resources.

Mr. Dushnisky is currently president and executive director at Barrick Gold Corp.

