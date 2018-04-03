Zuckerberg Calls Cook's Critique Of Facebook 'Glib' -- WSJ

By Imani Moise

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (April 3, 2018).

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg shot back at Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook's critiques of his company, writing them off as "not aligned with the truth."

Last week, Mr. Cook said he would never be in the situation Mr. Zuckerberg found himself in after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, contrasting Apple's focus on selling devices with the ad-based businesses used by Facebook and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which are built on user data. He also called for regulation of data and privacy, saying that certain technology companies had failed to self-regulate and limit what they collect from users.

In an interview with Vox's Ezra Klein, Mr. Zuckerberg rejected the notion that Facebook doesn't care about its users, calling Mr. Cook's comments "extremely glib." Mr. Zuckerberg in the interview, part of a podcast that was published Monday morning, reiterated Facebook's goal of building a site that connects people around the world. To reach as many people has possible, he said his company has to lean on an advertising model to make its product free.

Facebook changed its mission statement last year and said it would work to help fix a "striking decline in the important social infrastructure of local communities.

"There are companies that work hard to charge you more, and there are companies that work hard to charge you less," Mr. Zuckerberg said in the interview, attributing the quote to Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos. "It's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you."

Apple and Facebook didn't immediately respond to requests to comment.

The Facebook-Apple dust-up reflects fundamental differences between their businesses. Facebook generates most of its revenue from ads targeted to reach people based on data about their interests, while Apple generates two-thirds of its revenue from the iPhone -- a device that ranges in price from $349 to $999.

The differences have affected the companies' approach to user privacy. Mr. Cook has sought for years to differentiate Apple's approach to privacy from rivals like Facebook and Alphabet Inc.'s Google by noting that Apple doesn't sell users' data. Facebook and Google, on the other hand, collect user data to sell to advertisers, Mr. Cook said last week.

Facebook shares have been battered since the mid-March revelation that its user data was improperly obtained by Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm whose clients included Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

That incident has drawn widespread scrutiny and rekindled longstanding concerns about privacy practices at Facebook and other tech companies.

Mr. Zuckerberg has apologized for the episode. He vowed to look for potential abuses of personal data by app developers, and Facebook has since tweaked its privacy tools so that users can more easily track and change some of the social network's data about them.

He told Vox it will be a nearly three-year process for Facebook to "turn the corner on some of these issues" that have arisen, and said the company will double the number of people it has working on security to 20,000 by year-end.

Through Monday, Facebook shares have fallen by roughly 12% over the past month, shaving off more than $60 billion in market value from the company.

--Tripp Mickle contributed to this article

