Ahold Delhaize Appoints Frans Muller as CEO, Replacing Dick Boer

By Dimitrios Kontos

Dutch retailer Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AE) said Thursday that Frans Muller will be appointed as its chief executive effective July 1, the date Dick Boer will step down from the role.

Mr. Muller has served as deputy CEO and chief integration officer since July 2016, and also led Delhaize America on an interim basis from October 2016 until January 2018, the company said.

Mr. Boer, who had a 20-year career at Ahold Delhaize, will remain available as an advisor until mid-2019, the company said.

