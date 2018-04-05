Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Dick Boer

Age : 60
Public asset : 10,320,406 USD
Biography : Mr. Dick Boer is a Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO at Royal Ahold Delhaize NV, a Chairman

Ahold Delhaize Appoints Frans Muller as CEO, Replacing Dick Boer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2018 | 08:33am CEST

By Dimitrios Kontos

Dutch retailer Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AE) said Thursday that Frans Muller will be appointed as its chief executive effective July 1, the date Dick Boer will step down from the role.

Mr. Muller has served as deputy CEO and chief integration officer since July 2016, and also led Delhaize America on an interim basis from October 2016 until January 2018, the company said.

Mr. Boer, who had a 20-year career at Ahold Delhaize, will remain available as an advisor until mid-2019, the company said.

Write to Dimitrios Kontos at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Dick Boer
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
03/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/03RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize
RE
04/03PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Daniel Loeb Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.