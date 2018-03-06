Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Glen Post

Age : 58
Public asset : 37,097,090 USD
Biography : Mr. Glen F. Post is Chief Executive Officer at Level 3 Communications, Inc., President & Chief Execu

CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 04:43pm CET

By Imani Moise

Telecom provider CenturyLink Inc. said Tuesday its chief executive will retire earlier than originally planned and will hand the reins of the company to an investor favorite.

Glen Post III, who is set to step down at the annual shareholder meeting in May, will be succeeded by Jeff Storey, CenturyLink chief operating officer and former Level 3 Communications Inc. CEO. Mr. Post had scheduled his retirement for Jan. 1, 2019.

When CenturyLink acquired Level 3 last year, activist investor Keith Meister pressured CenturyLink to replace its management team with Level 3 executives, citing weak execution under Mr. Post. Mr. Meister's Corvex Management LP had a 3.8% stake in the combined company as of November.

CenturyLink, based in Monroe, La., has transformed from a small rural phone provider to a corporate-focused internet and phone-service provider with customers in more than 60 countries.

During Mr. Post's tenure as CEO, which began in 1991, CenturyLink's annual sales have grown from $281 million to $24 billion on a pro forma basis.

The so-called wireline business of running telephone and internet lines has suffered from brutal competition over the past 15 years, hurt by plummeting prices for network bandwidth and high capital costs. CenturyLink has looked to cost cuts and acquisitions to remain competitive.

Last month CenturyLink reported its first increase in annual revenue since 2012, according to FactSet, and offered a bullish 2018 outlook.

Shares rose 1% to $18.01 during morning trading. The stock has fallen 23% over the past year while the S&P 500 has risen 15%.

Write to Imani Moise at [email protected]

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 1046 a.m. ET because the original misspelled CEO Glen Post III's first name as Glenn.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.06% 24864.18 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 6904.02 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 7358.1606 Delayed Quote.5.13%
S&P 500 1.10% 2720.94 Real-time Quote.0.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Glen Post
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/02 LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal teams up with Nippon Steel to bid for India's Essar Steel
02/27 RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
03/05 ELON MUSK : Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk
03/01 MARTIN SORRELL : Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP; Shares Fall 14% -- 3rd Update
03/02 STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone Group CEO Schwarzman took home $786 million in 2017
03/03 WILBUR ROSS : Businesses try to coax Trump from tariffs brink, aides quarrel
03/03 GARY COHN : Gary Cohn's Future Unclear After Setback on Tariffs

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.