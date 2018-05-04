BASF Appoints Martin Brudermueller to Replace Kurt Bock as CEO

By Marc Bisbal Arias



BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Friday that it has appointed Martin Brudermueller as its new chief executive officer, replacing Kurt Bock.

The change will be effective by the end of the company's annual shareholder's meeting, which takes places today, the company said.

Mr. Bock will be appointed to BASF's supervisory board in 2020 after the end of the statutory two-year cooling-off period.

Mr. Brudermueller has been a member of the board of executive directors at BASF since 2006, and chief technology officer since 2015.

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at [email protected]