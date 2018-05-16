Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg was previously employed as a Co-Founder by Startup:Education and a Co-Founder by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers

05/16/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

By Natalia Drozdiak

BRUSSELS -- Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to visit Brussels to meet with top European lawmakers to discuss the social network's handling of its users' personal information, both the European Parliament and the company said Wednesday.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said the parliament would organize a hearing to give lawmakers the opportunity to carry out an in-depth analysis relating to the company's data-protection policies and its potential impact on elections in Europe. The hearing won't be open to the public, an EU official said.

Mr. Zuckerberg will meet with leaders of different political groups during his visit, which could take place as soon as next week, Mr. Tajani said.

In a statement, Facebook said it accepted the European Parliament's proposal to meet with parliament leaders. It added: "We... appreciate the opportunity for dialogue, to listen to their views and show the steps we are taking to better protect people's privacy."

A trip next week would coincide with the bloc's sweeping new privacy laws, which enter into force next Friday, May 25. Facebook has said it would implement those new privacy controls world-wide.

European lawmakers have been urging Mr. Zuckerberg to testify in Brussels about recent revelations that the social network allowed personal information of as many as 87 million users to be obtained by data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. They stepped up their calls after he spoke before U.S. lawmakers in mid-April.

--Valentina Pop contributed to this article.

