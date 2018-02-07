Sampo Oyj Proposals Of Sampo Plc's Board Of Directors And Its Committees To The Annual General Meeting

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 February 2018 at 11.00 am Proposals of Sampo plc's Board of Directors and its Committees to the Annual General Meeting Sampo plc's Board of Directors has decided to summon the Annual General Meeting for 19 April 2018. The notice of Annual General Meeting will be published on 7 February 2018 and registration will commence on 8 February 2018. The Board of Directors and its committees have made the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting. -- Proposal of the Board of Directors for Distribution of Profit -- Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors -- Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the Number of Members of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Board of Directors -- Proposal of the Audit Committee for the Remuneration of the Auditor -- Proposal of the Audit Committee for the Election of the Auditor -- Proposal of the Board of Directors for the Amendment of Sections 9 and 12 of the Articles of Association -- Proposal of the Board of Directors for Authorization to Decide on the Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 2.60 per share and an authorization for the Board to decide on repurchasing a maximum of 50,000,000 Sampo A shares using funds available for profit distribution. The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members remains unchanged and eight members be elected to the Board. The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the current members of the Board Christian Clausen, Jannica Fagerholm, Adine Grate Axén, Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto Murto, Eira Palin-Lehtinen and Björn Wahlroos are re-elected for a term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members Per Arthur Sørlie is not available for re-election. The Committee proposes that Antti Mäkinen, the CEO of Solidium Oy, be elected as a new member to the Board. The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the fees of the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged and that the members of the Board of Directors be paid the following fees until the close of the next Annual General Meeting: the Chairman of the Board will be paid an annual fee of EUR 175,000, the Vice Chairperson of the Board and the Chairperson of the Audit Committee will be paid EUR 115,000, the members of the Audit Committee will be paid EUR 96,000 and the other members of the Board of Directors will be paid EUR 90,000 each. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the Authorized Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy be elected as the company's Auditor until close of the next Annual General Meeting. The proposals are attached in full to this release. SAMPO PLC Board of Directors For more information, please contact: Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Mirko Hurmerinta IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations tel. +358 10 516 0032 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com ANNEX 1 Proposal of the Board of Directors for Distribution of Profit According to Sampo plc's dividend policy the total amount of dividends paid shall be at least 50 per cent of the Group's annual net profit (excluding extraordinary items). Share buy-backs can be used to complement dividends. The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totalled EUR 7,570,983,877.42, of which the profit for the financial year was EUR 1,395,971,059.94. The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 2.60 per share for the company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid amount to a total of EUR 1,443,914,810. The remainder of the funds is to be left in the equity capital. The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the register of shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend payment on 23 April 2018. The Board proposes that the dividend be paid on 3 May 2018. No significant changes have taken place in the company's financial position since the end of the financial year. The company's liquidity position is good and in the view of the Board, the proposed distribution does not jeopardize the company's ability to fulfill its obligations. Helsinki, 7 February 2018 SAMPO PLC Board of Directors ANNEX 2 Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the fees of the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged and that the members of the Board of Directors be paid the following fees until the close of the next Annual General Meeting: the Chairman of the Board be paid an annual fee of EUR 175,000, the Vice Chairperson of the Board and the Chairperson of the Audit Committee be paid EUR 115,000, the members of the Audit Committee be paid EUR 96,000 and the other members of the Board of Directors be paid EUR 90,000 each. Potential statutory social and pension costs incurring to Board members having permanent residence outside Finland will according to applicable national legislation be borne by Sampo plc. In addition, actual travel and accommodation costs incurring to a Board member will be reimbursed. A Board member shall in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting acquire Sampo A shares at the price paid in public trading for 50 per cent of his/her annual fee after deduction of taxes, payments and potential statutory social and pension costs. The company will pay any possible transfer tax related to the acquisition of the company shares. A Board member shall make the purchase of shares during 2018 after the publication of the interim statement for January-September 2018 or, if this is not feasible because of insider regulation, on the first possible date thereafter. A Board member shall be obliged to retain the Sampo A shares under his/her ownership for two years from the purchasing date. The disposal restriction on the Sampo shares shall, however, be removed earlier in case the director's Board membership ends prior to release of the restricted shares i.e. the shares will be released simultaneously when the term of the Board membership ends. Helsinki, 7 February 2018 SAMPO PLC Nomination and Compensation Committee ANNEX 3 Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the Number of Members of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Board of Directors The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members remain unchanged and eight members be elected to the Board. The proposal is in compliance with the policy on diversity with regard to the Board of Directors of Sampo plc. The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the current members of the Board Christian Clausen, Jannica Fagerholm, Adine Grate Axén, Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto Murto, Eira Palin-Lehtinen and Björn Wahlroos be re-elected for a term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members Per Arthur Sørlie is not available for re-election. The Committee proposes that Antti Mäkinen be elected as a new member to the Board. Antti Mäkinen was born in 1961 and has a Master of Laws degree from the University of Helsinki. He has made a long career in banking and works currently as the CEO of Solidium Oy. He started in this position in May 2017. Antti Mäkinen's complete CV is enclosed to this proposal. All the proposed Board members have been determined to be independent of the company under the rules of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015. Furthermore, all Board members but Antti Mäkinen have been determined to be independent of the major shareholders. Mäkinen is deemed not to be independent of the major shareholders because of his position as the CEO of Solidium Oy, a major shareholder of the company (relationship with a significant shareholder according to recommendation 10 (g) of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code). Majority of the proposed Board members are independent of the major shareholders and the company. The CVs of all persons proposed as Board member are available at www.sampo.com/agm. The Nomination and Compensation Committee proposes that the Board elect Björn Wahlroos from among its number as the Chairman of the Board. It is proposed that Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto Murto, Eira Palin-Lehtinen and Björn Wahlroos (Chairman) be elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee as well as Christian Clausen, Jannica Fagerholm (Chairperson), Adine Grate Axén and Antti Mäkinen be elected to the Audit Committee. The compositions of the Committees fulfill the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015's requirement for independence. Helsinki, 7 February 2018 SAMPO PLC Nomination and Compensation Committee Appendix: CV of Antti Mäkinen CV (7 February 2018) Name: Antti Mäkinen Age: Born 1961 Education: University of Helsinki - Master of Laws 1986 Current position: Solidium Oy - CEO 2017- Career: Nordea Bank AB (publ)

