Christian Clausen

Age : 63
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Sampo Oyj
Biography : Mr. Christian Clausen is Chairman at Nordics, Inc.

Sampo Oyj Proposals Of Sampo Plc's Board Of Directors And Its Committees To The Annual General Meeting

02/07/2018 | 10:16am CET
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC         STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         7 February 2018 at 
11.00 am 
 
   Proposals of Sampo plc's Board of Directors and its Committees to the 
Annual General Meeting 
 
   Sampo plc's Board of Directors has decided to summon the Annual General 
Meeting for 19 April 2018. The notice of Annual General Meeting will be 
published on 7 February 2018 and registration will commence on 8 
February 2018. The Board of Directors and its committees have made the 
following proposals to the Annual General Meeting. 
 
 
   -- Proposal of the Board of Directors for Distribution of Profit 
 
   -- Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the 
      Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors 
 
   -- Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the Number of 
      Members of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Board of 
      Directors 
 
   -- Proposal of the Audit Committee for the Remuneration of the Auditor 
 
   -- Proposal of the Audit Committee for the Election of the Auditor 
 
   -- Proposal of the Board of Directors for the Amendment of Sections 9 and 12 
      of the Articles of Association 
 
   -- Proposal of the Board of Directors for Authorization to Decide on the 
      Repurchase of the Company's Own Shares 
 
 
   The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 2.60 
per share and an authorization for the Board to decide on repurchasing a 
maximum of 50,000,000 Sampo A shares using funds available for profit 
distribution. 
 
   The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors 
proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members 
remains unchanged and eight members be elected to the Board. The 
Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors proposes 
that the current members of the Board Christian Clausen, Jannica 
Fagerholm, Adine Grate Axén, Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto Murto, Eira 
Palin-Lehtinen and Björn Wahlroos are re-elected for a term 
continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the 
current members Per Arthur Sørlie is not available for re-election. 
The Committee proposes that Antti Mäkinen, the CEO of Solidium Oy, 
be elected as a new member to the Board. 
 
   The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors 
proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the fees of the members of 
the Board of Directors remain unchanged and that the members of the 
Board of Directors be paid the following fees until the close of the 
next Annual General Meeting: the Chairman of the Board will be paid an 
annual fee of EUR 175,000, the Vice Chairperson of the Board and the 
Chairperson of the Audit Committee will be paid EUR 115,000, the members 
of the Audit Committee will be paid EUR 96,000 and the other members of 
the Board of Directors will be paid EUR 90,000 each. 
 
   The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the 
Authorized Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy be elected as the 
company's Auditor until close of the next Annual General Meeting. 
 
   The proposals are attached in full to this release. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Board of Directors 
 
   For more information, please contact: 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
 
 
 
 
   ANNEX 1 
 
   Proposal of the Board of Directors for Distribution of Profit 
 
   According to Sampo plc's dividend policy the total amount of dividends 
paid shall be at least 50 per cent of the Group's annual net profit 
(excluding extraordinary items). Share buy-backs can be used to 
complement dividends. 
 
   The parent company's distributable capital and reserves totalled EUR 
7,570,983,877.42, of which the profit for the financial year was EUR 
1,395,971,059.94. 
 
   The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 2.60 
per share for the company's 555,351,850 shares. The dividends to be paid 
amount to a total of EUR 1,443,914,810. The remainder of the funds is to 
be left in the equity capital. 
 
   The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the register of 
shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the 
dividend payment on 23 April 2018. The Board proposes that the dividend 
be paid on 3 May 2018. 
 
   No significant changes have taken place in the company's financial 
position since the end of the financial year. The company's liquidity 
position is good and in the view of the Board, the proposed distribution 
does not jeopardize the company's ability to fulfill its obligations. 
 
   Helsinki, 7 February 2018 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Board of Directors 
 
   ANNEX 2 
 
   Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the 
Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors 
 
   The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors 
proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the fees of the members of 
the Board of Directors remain unchanged and that the members of the 
Board of Directors be paid the following fees until the close of the 
next Annual General Meeting: the Chairman of the Board be paid an annual 
fee of EUR 175,000, the Vice Chairperson of the Board and the 
Chairperson of the Audit Committee be paid EUR 115,000, the members of 
the Audit Committee be paid EUR 96,000 and the other members of the 
Board of Directors be paid EUR 90,000 each. 
 
   Potential statutory social and pension costs incurring to Board members 
having permanent residence outside Finland will according to applicable 
national legislation be borne by Sampo plc. In addition, actual travel 
and accommodation costs incurring to a Board member will be reimbursed. 
 
   A Board member shall in accordance with the resolution of the Annual 
General Meeting acquire Sampo A shares at the price paid in public 
trading for 50 per cent of his/her annual fee after deduction of taxes, 
payments and potential statutory social and pension costs. The company 
will pay any possible transfer tax related to the acquisition of the 
company shares. 
 
   A Board member shall make the purchase of shares during 2018 after the 
publication of the interim statement for January-September 2018 or, if 
this is not feasible because of insider regulation, on the first 
possible date thereafter. 
 
   A Board member shall be obliged to retain the Sampo A shares under 
his/her ownership for two years from the purchasing date. The disposal 
restriction on the Sampo shares shall, however, be removed earlier in 
case the director's Board membership ends prior to release of the 
restricted shares i.e. the shares will be released simultaneously when 
the term of the Board membership ends. 
 
   Helsinki, 7 February 2018 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Nomination and Compensation Committee 
 
   ANNEX 3 
 
   Proposal of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the Number of 
Members of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Board of 
Directors 
 
   The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors 
proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members remain 
unchanged and eight members be elected to the Board. The proposal is in 
compliance with the policy on diversity with regard to the Board of 
Directors of Sampo plc. 
 
   The Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors 
proposes that the current members of the Board Christian Clausen, 
Jannica Fagerholm, Adine Grate Axén, Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto 
Murto, Eira Palin-Lehtinen and Björn Wahlroos be re-elected for a 
term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of 
the current members Per Arthur Sørlie is not available for 
re-election. The Committee proposes that Antti Mäkinen be elected 
as a new member to the Board. 
 
   Antti Mäkinen was born in 1961 and has a Master of Laws degree from 
the University of Helsinki. He has made a long career in banking and 
works currently as the CEO of Solidium Oy. He started in this position 
in May 2017. Antti Mäkinen's complete CV is enclosed to this 
proposal. 
 
   All the proposed Board members have been determined to be independent of 
the company under the rules of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 
2015. Furthermore, all Board members but Antti Mäkinen have been 
determined to be independent of the major shareholders. Mäkinen is 
deemed not to be independent of the major shareholders because of his 
position as the CEO of Solidium Oy, a major shareholder of the company 
(relationship with a significant shareholder according to recommendation 
10 (g) of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code). Majority of the 
proposed Board members are independent of the major shareholders and the 
company. 
 
   The CVs of all persons proposed as Board member are available at 
www.sampo.com/agm. 
 
   The Nomination and Compensation Committee proposes that the Board elect 
Björn Wahlroos from among its number as the Chairman of the Board. 
It is proposed that Veli-Matti Mattila, Risto Murto, Eira Palin-Lehtinen 
and Björn Wahlroos (Chairman) be elected to the Nomination and 
Compensation Committee as well as Christian Clausen, Jannica Fagerholm 
(Chairperson), Adine Grate Axén and Antti Mäkinen be elected 
to the Audit Committee. The compositions of the Committees fulfill the 
Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015's requirement for independence. 
 
   Helsinki, 7 February 2018 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Nomination and Compensation Committee 
 
   Appendix: CV of Antti Mäkinen 
 
   CV (7 February 2018) 
 
   Name: 
 
 
 
   Antti Mäkinen 
 
   Age: 
 
 
 
   Born 1961 
 
   Education: 
 
 
 
   University of Helsinki 
 
   - Master of Laws 1986 
 
   Current position: 
 
 
 
   Solidium Oy 
 
   - CEO 2017- 
 
   Career: 
 
 
 
   Nordea Bank AB (publ)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-18 0415ET

