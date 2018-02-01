Log in
David Einhorn

Birthday : 11/30/1968
Public asset : 125,820,590 USD
Mr. David M. Einhorn is Chairman at Robin Hood Foundation, Green Brick Partners, Inc., Greenlight Ca

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/01/2018 | 05:16am CET
GM Ramps Up Testing of Self-Driving Cars, But Still Lags Waymo

GM reported progress in the consistency of its autonomous-driving system last year as it sharply increased testing on the roads of California, though it remained well behind the self-driving tech unit of Google-parent Alphabet Inc., according to state records. 

 
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Lost 6% in January

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital lost roughly 6% in January, extending a multi-year period of weakness for the hedge fund. 

 
Qualcomm Expands Licensing Deal With Samsung

Qualcomm Inc. entered into an expanded deal with one of its biggest customers and beat revenue estimates in its latest quarter even as it swung to a deep loss. 

 
Pandora to Cut 5% of Workforce

Pandora Media Inc. will lay off 5% of its workforce as the Internet radio company tries to rein in costs while investing in advertising technology and efforts to woo back listeners. 

 
U.S. Regulators Subpoena Bitfinex, Tether Over Digital Tokens

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sent subpoenas to Bitfinex, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and a connected digital-token issuer, Tether, as questions swirl about the backing of its tokens, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
No Bill Yet for Facebook's Fixes

The social network's changes slow user growth but financials stay strong. 

 
Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network

Facebook's dominance in digital advertising powered another surge in quarterly profit, though it said users were starting to shave back their time on its platform as it tries to address critics claims that the social network has harmful effects. 

 
Microsoft Reports Gains in Cloud-Computing Business

Microsoft Corp. took a $13.8 billion charge related to the new U.S. tax law but reported significant growth in its cloud operations, the business fueling the company's resurgence. 

 
Mondelez Grows Sales Abroad But Decline Domestically

Mondelez International said Americans are spending more on snacks, but not enough to reverse the food company's declining sales in recent months. 

 
PayPal Takes a Hit, Despite Soaring Profit

PayPal Holdings said that fourth-quarter profit rose 59%, but the results were overshadowed by news that eBay, one of its biggest sources of customers, plans to replace PayPal as its primary payments processor.

Latest news about David Einhorn
 
05:16a DAVID EINHORN : Top Company News of the Day
2017 DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Cuts Fred's Stake, Exits Time Warner
2017 DAVID EINHORN : Investor Einhorn sees cash burn at Tesla, sticks with short bet
2017 DAVID EINHORN : Top Company News of the Day
2017 DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Cuts Apple Stake, Confirms Perrigo Position
2017 DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn, nursing losses on Tesla, says investors 'hypnotized' by Musk
2017 DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn Ratchets Up His Pressure on GM
2017 DAVID EINHORN : GM gives details of contacts with Einhorn, CEO Barra's pay
2017 DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's GM plan poses conflict challenge for board
2017 DAVID EINHORN : David Einhorn Wants GM to Create Two Classes of Stock
2016 DAVID EINHORN : letter
2016 DAVID EINHORN : Caterpillar Stock Hasn't Reached Bottom
2016 DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital invests in Yelp, natgas
2016 DAVID EINHORN : Icahn, Einhorn's Greenlight slash Apple stakes amid fourth-quarter share decline
2016 DAVID EINHORN : David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Takes Stake in Macy's
