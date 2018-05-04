News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Swiss Central Bank Denounces Proposal to Ban Money Creation by Banks

A Swiss proposal to ban banks from creating money drew further opposition, when the country's central bank chief called it "an unnecessary and dangerous experiment."

Flush With Cash, World's Largest-Money Market Fund Tries New Tactic

Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services will offer two additional money-market funds to customers who have been parking their spare cash in its hugely popular online fund.

Watch Out: Junk Bonds Are Getting Junkier

The amount of money chasing the higher yield on offer from junk bonds has allowed issuers to get away with covenants protecting lenders that would never have been accepted in the past.

Argentine Markets Tumble as Emergency Rate Rises Jolt Investors

Argentine markets swooned after the central bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate for the second time in a week, spooking investors who see the moves as an emergency measure to stem the rapid depreciation of the peso.

PHH Decides Not to Appeal CFPB Case to Supreme Court

A court ruling upholding the single-director structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will endure for now, after the mortgage lender that brought the case decided not to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

SEC Probes Sale of Jay-Z's Clothing Brand

A judge has ordered the rap mogul to talk to investigators about the sale of his Rocawear brand to Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Dow Industrials End Slightly Up

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recouped a nearly 400-point plunge to end slightly higher, a sign of the stock market's resilience.

Oil Settles Higher as Iran Decision Looms

Oil prices ended higher as investors kept an eye on various geopolitical issues that could disrupt oil supplies.

U.S. and China Dive In for Prolonged Trade Talks

Trade negotiators from the U.S. and China are in Beijing digging in for the first round of what they expect to be recurring, difficult talks that don't produce an immediate settlement.

U.S. Workers' Productivity Edged Up in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity modestly improved to start the year, while labor costs grew at a faster rate.