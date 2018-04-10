Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

At Facebook Hearing, Senators Warn Mark Zuckerberg of New Tech Regulations -- Update

04/10/2018

By Deepa Seetharaman and John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers warned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday that they are losing patience with online firms and are weighing a stronger role in regulation of social media, kicking off two days of congressional hearings that have implications for how consumers use the internet and how the government responds to data abuses.

At a packed Senate hearing on the misuse of consumers' data, Mr. Zuckerberg defended the social-media giant's value. He apologized for and acknowledged the company's missteps, including allowing consumers' information to be obtained by a data-analytics firm with ties to the 2016 campaign of President Donald Trump.

While lawmakers stopped short of promising privacy legislation, they clearly opened the door wider than it has been in the past. Tuesday's unusual joint hearing likely marked the beginning of a long deliberation over a topic that has been largely dormant on Capitol Hill for years.

"The status quo no longer works," said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), the Judiciary Committee chairman. "Congress must determine if and how we need to strengthen privacy standards to ensure transparency and understanding for the billions of consumers who utilize these products."

Mr. Zuckerberg acknowledged the possibility of government regulation and said his company would be willing to work with lawmakers to find a scheme that work.

"I think the real question as the internet becomes more important ... is what is the right regulation?" Mr. Zuckerberg said at one point. He suggested a few categories of legislation that make sense to consider, including transparency requirements concerning data use, mandates for user control over their data, and protections for innovation.

"We still need to make it so companies can innovate," or the U.S. will risk falling behind other countries, particularly China, he said.

Investors responded positively to Mr. Zuckerberg's testimony, sending Facebook shares up 4.5%.

Key lawmakers warned that their patience with big tech companies is wearing thin, and spoke openly of possible government regulation of online privacy -- a prospect that big internet firms have lobbied successfully to fend off for years. Facebook has repeatedly apologized for the misuse of user data in the past but critics say they have done too little to protect users' information.

"In the past, many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been willing to defer to tech companies' efforts to regulate themselves," Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune (R., S.D.) said in his opening statement. "But this may be changing."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), echoed the warning, saying: "I'm interested in how your industry will regulate the platforms that they control."

Tuesday's hearing was held jointly by the Commerce and Judiciary committees, underscoring lawmakers' growing interest. Mr. Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear again Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The week's hearings mark a remarkable turn of events for Mr. Zuckerberg, 33, who started in 2004 what was then called thefacebook.com in his dorm room to connect students at Harvard University. The global tech behemoth now is used by more than two billion people a month as a critical vector for news, information and advertising. Employees and executives say that transformation is largely due to Facebook's corporate culture, which encourages rapid experimentation in keeping with its longtime motto, "move fast and break things."

Until recently, that startup ethos was celebrated as an example of American ingenuity and gumption, including by Washington lawmakers, many of whom have rushed to buy campaign ads on the Facebook platform and eagerly took pictures with Facebook executives such as Mr. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Its friendly relationships with Washington lawmakers helped Facebook skirt past regulation, despite its growing size and a number of scandals related to user privacy and content policies over the years.

But over the past 18 months -- arguably the most tumultuous in Facebook's 14-year history -- the downsides of the company's approach have become increasingly apparent with users, regulators and advertisers questioning whether it should possess so much power over modern life without regulation.

"If Facebook and other online companies will not or cannot fix these privacy invasions, then we will," said Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, the Commerce Committee's top Democrat, in his opening statement.

After the 2016 election, the company faced a barrage of criticism for allowing fabricated news articles to proliferate its platform, despite ample media coverage of the phenomenon. In September 2017, Facebook disclosed that it had been exploited by Russian-backed propagandists in an attempt to sow divisions in the U.S.

Those anxieties peaked last month after Facebook disclosed that the data firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly obtained user information on tens of millions of users, reinvigorating criticism that Facebook was too lax with privacy and debate over how to regulate the tech giant. Last week, Facebook disclosed that data from as many as 87 million of its users may have been improperly shared, up from the 50 million previously reported.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) went head to head with the Facebook CEO over whether the company should have spotted the data Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained, suggesting the failure could violate an agreement Facebook has with the Federal Trade Commission.

"What happened here was in effect willful blindness -- it was heedless and reckless," Sen. Blumenthal said of Facebook's missteps with regard to the data.

"No, senator," Mr. Zuckerberg said.

"We've seen these apology tours before," Mr. Blumenthal said. "You have refused to acknowledge even an ethical obligation to have reported this violation of the FTC consent decree."

In 2012, Facebook agreed to obtain user consent for collecting personal data and sharing it with others. The FTC is now probing whether Facebook violated the terms of this agreement when data of tens of millions of its users were transferred to Cambridge Analytica, which worked with the 2016 Trump campaign.

Mr. Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives are now conducting a sweeping investigation into other potential data abuses. He has granted interviews with several news outlets and last Wednesday scheduled an impromptu news conference with reporters, in which he vowed more transparency and apologized for failing to adequately prepare for the downsides of his platform.

But Mr. Zuckerberg also has acknowledged that Facebook had no way to track how far and wide user data may have spread.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at [email protected] and John D. McKinnon at [email protected]

