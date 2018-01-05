Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

01/05/2018 | 01:16am CET
Westinghouse, Once an Industrial Powerhouse, Is on Brink of Sale

Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion. 

 
Weinstein Co. Close to Sale for Less Than $500 Million

Weinstein Co. is nearing the end of a sale process in which the embattled independent film studio could go for less than $500 million and its shareholders may lose all of their equity. 

 
Breitbart Owners Debate Ousting Bannon Amid Trump Feud

President Donald Trump's feud with Steve Bannon is threatening the former White House strategist's leadership of the conservative Breitbart News website and upending Mr. Bannon's plans to wage "war" on party incumbents he deemed insufficiently loyal to the White House agenda. 

 
Mark Zuckerberg Resolves to 'Fix' Facebook in 2018

For years, Mark Zuckerberg has announced an annual personal challenge, from slaughtering his own meat to learning Mandarin to building his own artificial intelligence. His 2018 task may be the most ambitious yet: Fix Facebook. 

 
Quiksilver and Billabong to Merge

The parent of the Quiksilver surfwear brand has agreed to acquire rival Billabong International Ltd., combining two of the largest active sports brands at a time when the industry is undergoing a major shakeout. 

 
Sears to Close More Than 100 Stores in Latest Round of Cuts

Sears Holdings is closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores in the next few months, as it continues to reduce its footprint in the wake of a yearslong sales decline. 

 
Citi Fined for Failing to Fix Money-Laundering Controls

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Citigroup's deposit-taking bank, Citibank N.A., hasn't adhered to a 2012 order that accused it of failing to fully comply with the Bank Secrecy Act. 

 
Tech Giants Race to Address Chip Flaws With a Potentially Vast Impact

The world's computer-chip and software makers scrambled to respond to the disclosure of two widespread hardware vulnerabilities found by cybersecurity experts that could affect most of the world's modern computing devices. 

 
Monsanto Expects Growth From Flagship Herbicide This Year

Monsanto anticipates reaping bigger profits this year from its flagship weed killer. The maker of Roundup herbicide said that higher generic prices for the product's main chemical, glyphosate, would boost Monsanto's business over the coming year as the company works to close its planned sale to Bayer. 

 
Fox Executives Attempt to Ease Worries About Network's Future

The leadership of the Fox Television Group tried to downplay concerns about the future of the broadcast network, which isn't among the $52.4 billion in assets that 21st Century Fox has agreed to sell to Walt Disney.

