News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

YouTube Headquarters Shooting Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

One woman was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and three others were wounded after a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., on Tuesday.

Spotify Roars Into the Public Market

Spotify roared onto the public market Tuesday as the music-streaming giant pulled off an unusual method of going public. The stock fell nearly $17 on the first day but still finished above its price in the private markets.

WPP Is Looking at CEO Martin Sorrell's Possible Misuse of Assets and Allegations of Improper Behavior

The board of advertising giant WPP is looking into whether longtime Chief Executive Martin Sorrell misused company assets. It also is looking into allegations of improper personal behavior by Mr. Sorrell.

CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom at Price Below Market Value

CBS has submitted a bid for Viacom Inc. that is contingent on its management team, led by CEO Leslie Moonves, running the combined company.

Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon

President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on Amazon.com, saying the company was profiting at the expense of taxpayers and putting traditional retail stores out of business.

Tech Bonds Signal Stability as Shares Swing

Bonds from major technology companies have held up better than their stocks in recent weeks, a sign that investors are more concerned about the once-soaring valuations of tech giants than the companies' long-term financial health.

Goldman's Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies

Goldman Sachs is quietly plotting a move into commercial banking, hiring a senior JPMorgan engineer to build cash management tools, deposit accounts and other products for big companies.

Facebook Tries to Help Users Better Assess Their News Feed

Facebook Inc.'s users in the U.S. will be able to get more background on a news item and its publisher as part of the updates the social-media giant has made to help people better judge the credibility of content.

Longfin Collapse Puts Focus on Lax IPO Rules

The most successful company to use post-financial crisis rules to list in the stock market has lost 85% of its value in six trading days, highlighting the risks for individual investors from a program designed to help small companies go public.

Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Invest in Argentine Real Estate

A venture led by Sam Zell's Equity International and Goldman Sachs is investing more than $300 million in Argentine real estate, a vote of confidence in the economic overhaul being pursued by the three-year-old government of Mauricio Macri.