Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Mr. Peter A. Thiel is Co- Founder at Mithril Capital Management LLC, President at Thiel Capital Mana

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/19/2018 | 03:16am CET
Novartis CEO Steers Drug Maker Back to R&D

Vasant Narasimhan, the 41-year-old chief executive at Novartis AG, is vowing data science and digital technologies will revolutionize the company's drug-development pipeline. 

 
Puerto Rico Utility to Reduce Energy Reserves Amid Cash Shortfall

Puerto Rico's power company will reduce its operating reserve to save money amid a cash shortfall, a move that could destabilize the U.S. territory's fragile electrical grid. 

 
For Tech Giants, Halting Russian Meddling Won't Be Easy

The U.S. indictment handed down against three Russian companies and 13 individuals suggests it won't be easy to stop any aggressive influence campaign in the run-up to the midterm election in less than nine months. 

 
Like Peter Thiel, Tech Workers Feel Alienated by Silicon Valley 'Echo Chamber'

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel has said he plans to leave Silicon Valley in part because of its perceived cultural uniformity, joining other investors who have defected from the nation's high-tech cradle. 

 
In Cutting Time to Market, Toy Companies Try On Fast Fashion

Toy companies are mimicking the moves of fast-fashion retailers as they scramble to produce toys and games tied to the swift rise and fall of trends driven by social media. 

 
'Black Panther' Album on Track for Heroic Opening Week

"Black Panther: The Album" is set to deliver the strongest album debut for a Walt Disney Co. movie in at least five years. 

 
Steve Wynn Will Lose Hundreds of Millions in Severance Amid Sexual-Misconduct Claims

Billionaire casino executive Steve Wynn will lose out on collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in severance pay from the company he founded, Wynn Resorts Ltd., following his resignation as chairman and chief executive. 

 
Growth Is the Missing Ingredient for Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz should tend to its own brands before snapping up more. 

 
Judge Is Asked to Disallow Trump Bias Claims in AT&T Merger Trial

The Justice Department asked a federal judge not to allow AT&T Inc.'s defense of its proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc. to include a claim that the Trump administration improperly challenged the deal for political reasons. 

 
Wall Street's Five CEOs Get Biggest Payday Since 2006

Wall Street CEOs are getting paid the big bucks again. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. said they gave their CEOs raises for 2017, meaning all five large U.S. banks with significant trading and investment-banking operations have done so.

Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
03:16a PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
02/16 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
02/15 PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
01/11 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel submits bid for Gawker, faces challenges
01/03 PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01/02 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
01/02 PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
2017 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
2017 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
2016 PETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion--Update
2016 PETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion
2016 PETER THIEL : Correction to Peter Thiel Article on Dec. 13
2016 PETER THIEL : Top Tech Executives to Meet Trump to Talk Jobs, Regulations -- 3rd Update
2016 PETER THIEL : Investor Peter Thiel Is Helping Mold Tech's Ties to Donald Trump
2016 PETER THIEL : Gawker Seeks Probe of Thiel's Relationship with Hogan's Lawyer
