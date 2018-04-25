Log in
Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Mr. Peter A. Thiel is a Co- Founder at Mithril Capital Management LLC, a Founder at Crescendo Equity

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/25/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Huawei Under Criminal Investigation Over Iran Sanctions

The Justice Department is probing whether Huawei violated U.S. sanctions related to Iran, opening a new avenue of scrutiny amid national-security concerns over the Chinese cellular-electronics giant. 

 
Comcast Pursues Sky, Sizes Up Bigger Move for Fox Assets

Comcast has formally submitted a $31 billion bid to buy Sky, prompting the European pay-TV operator to drop its backing for a takeover by Fox and setting up a bidding war for the company. 

 
Twitter Remains Profitable As It Continues to Add Users

After 16 straight quarters of losses to start its life as a public company, the social-media company reported its second consecutive profitable quarter. 

 
GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year

General Electric shareholders will gather Wednesday at a company facility outside of Pittsburgh to elect a restructured board after a difficult year at the industrial conglomerate. 

 
Boeing Lifts Full-Year Guidance

Boeing boosted key financial guidance for 2018, in a sign the aerospace company isn't being affected by supply-chain issues and broader concerns over the impact of shifting global trade policies. 

 
American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market

American Express cleared a hurdle in its yearslong effort to operate in China, potentially becoming the first U.S. card network to offer services in the Chinese market. 

 
Takeda Nears Shire Deal as Japanese Companies Chase Growth Overseas

Takeda is near a deal worth more than $60 billion to buy European drugmaker Shire, having raised its bid four times in a sign of how ardently Japan's legacy companies are pursuing growth abroad as sales at home slow. 

 
Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business

Viacom reported easing sales declines and rising profit in the most recent quarter, as the media company works to prove its turnaround plan remains on track. 

 
Credit Suisse Starts Last Year of Revamp With Rise in Profit

Credit Suisse posted a strong rise in first-quarter net profit, beating expectations and bolstering evidence that the Swiss lender's yearslong restructuring has put it back on track to growth. 

 
Peter Thiel Agrees Not to Buy Gawker

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel has agreed to end his pursuit of Gawker.com to avoid a potential lawsuit over his secretly funding litigation that drove the news and gossip blog's publisher out of business.

Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
05:16pPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/19PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/15PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
DJ
01/11PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel submits bid for Gawker, faces challenges
RE
01/03PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/02PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/02PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2017PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
RE
2016PETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion--Update
DJ
2016PETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion
DJ
2016PETER THIEL : Correction to Peter Thiel Article on Dec. 13
DJ
2016PETER THIEL : Top Tech Executives to Meet Trump to Talk Jobs, Regulations -- 3rd Update
DJ
2016PETER THIEL : Investor Peter Thiel Is Helping Mold Tech's Ties to Donald Trump
DJ
